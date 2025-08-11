Here’s how much you could be fined if you refuse City Power’s meter audits

Despite the harsh penalties, City Power has encouraged eligible households to register for financial relief programmes.

City Power has warned customers of hefty fines as it launches meter normalisation operations in Eldorado Park on Monday.

The utility threatened disconnection and substantial penalties for those who refuse meter audits or have tampered with their electricity meters.

Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson, said customers who refuse meter audits and normalisation, particularly those with faulty or tampered meters, leave the utility no choice but to disconnect them.

Single-phase connections face fines exceeding R14,000 plus additional reconnection fees.

“Three-phase connections may incur penalties ranging from R 14,00 to over R 30,000.”

Normalisation drive targets multiple streets

The meter normalisation operations commenced on Monday in Eldorado Park, focusing on:

Main Road,

Bokkeveld Road,

Roggeveld Road, and

Hexburg Street.

Billing accuracy campaign

Mangena said City Power aims to enhance electricity billing accuracy while boosting transparency and operational efficiency.

The normalisation process focuses particularly on customers who have not been purchasing electricity credits regularly.

“The initiative aims to improve the accuracy of electricity billing while promoting greater transparency and operational efficiency in the delivery of our services,” he said.

“It is crucial that all customers within our supply areas, including those previously not vending, are properly metered, ensuring that they are paying for the electricity they use daily,” Mangena added.

City Power seeks to bring consumers who avoid formal billing systems into proper metering arrangements.

The utility has identified widespread meter tampering and non-compliance as major revenue challenges.

Cooperation appeal amid heavy penalties

Despite the substantial fines, City Power has called for customer cooperation during the normalisation process.

The utility stressed the importance of allowing metering teams to complete their work without obstruction.

“We urge customers to cooperate with our metering team and allow them to complete their work efficiently,” Mangena said.

The utility warned that resistance to the process will result in immediate disconnection and the imposition of maximum penalties.

Security verification process

City Power further acknowledged safety risks during the operation.

“City power is aware of the safety concerns during this process, as criminals could take advantage by presenting themselves as our employees or contractors,” Mangena explained.

The utility has urged customers to verify employee credentials through proper channels.

Residents can contact the Security Risk Management Control Room or check with ward councillors to confirm scheduled work.

City Power employees official identification requirements

According to City Power, all their employees and contractors must carry official identification cards while on duty.

These cards contain specific security features to prevent impersonation during the high-stakes normalisation process.

The identification cards are colour-coded according to different City Power sections.

They display employee photos and personal details, contractor verification numbers with expiry dates, and firefly holograms for security.

Contact details for the Security Risk Management Control Room appear on the card backs for easy verification.

Relief programme for qualifying households

Despite the harsh penalties, City Power has encouraged eligible households to register for financial relief programmes.

The Expansion Social Package (ESP) offers Free Basic Electricity to qualifying residents who comply with meter normalisation.

Indigent households, pensioners, child-headed households, and those earning less than R7,800 monthly can access this support.

The programme provides 120 kWh per month, subject to individual household circumstances.

“Qualifying indigent customers will be exempt from the R70 service charge, and R130 network capacity charge, saving them R200,” the utility stated.

Registration process

Registration is available across multiple City Power Service Delivery Centres and City of Johannesburg regional offices.

The utility added that it has established pop-up sites at malls, taxi ranks, and conducts door-to-door campaigns and community imbizos.

Customers can download FBE registration forms from the City Power website.

“This initiative forms part of our strategy to ensure equitable access to electricity, protect infrastructure, and maintain financial sustainability.”

