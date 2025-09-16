How to justify a R3m New York ‘joyride’: Social development department tries to explain costly trip

The department plans to track funding secured, partnerships formed, and policy influence, with results reported in annual reports.

The Department of Social Development (DSS) has defended its R3 million expenditure on a trip to New York, in the United States, arguing that the investment delivered strategic diplomatic and policy benefits that will benefit South African women and girls for years to come.

The department presented a comprehensive report to the Standing Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday, detailing costs and justifications for the trip to attend the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) conference.

Seven officials attended the event, including newly appointed Deputy Director-General for Welfare Services Sizakele Magangoe, who accounted for more than R1 million of the total expenditure.

Breakdown of New York trip costs

The department’s total expenditure of R3,015,887.13 included flight tickets costing R1,090,463.18, and insurance at R5,536, accommodation expenses of R1,336,858.26, transport transfers totalling R423,964.40, and subsistence and travel allowances of R159,065.29.

The costs have been labelled by critics as excessive and amounting to a “joyride” at the expense of taxpayers.

However the department said “all of these costs incurred are in line with the National Treasury prescripts and the DSD travel policy.”

The department emphasised that “while R3 million appears significant domestically, in US dollar terms it is approximately $150,000.”

Magangoe’s controversial expenditure

Magangoe drew particular scrutiny for her substantial individual costs. The Sunday Times previously reported that her expenses included R178 892 on her air ticket, R1 088 for travel insurance, R388 833 on hotel accommodation, R419 464 on transfers, and a R40 196 subsistence and travel allowance.

According to suspended department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant, the entire delegation stayed at the same hotel as the minister to provide support.

Reports revealed that local travel transfers for everyone were consolidated under Magangoe’s costs as it fell under her welfare services department, rather than being a single charge for her personally.

Furthermore, the delegation stayed at the renowned 5-star St Regis hotel in Manhattan, New York.

The hotel offers butler service as standard, with room costs ranging from R33 116 to R105 741 per night, according to travel industry expert Rachael Penaluna.

Justifying the travel costs as an investment

The department argued that South Africa’s participation in the CSW has historically delivered substantial returns on investment.

The report outlined several key achievements from previous participation, including successful advocacy for recognition of unpaid care work and social protection systems during the 2019 conference.

“South Africa’s consistent presence has ensured that African and Global South perspectives are embedded in UN gender resolutions,” the department stated.

It said the 2021 conference saw South Africa’s leadership reinforce stronger global commitments to ending gender-based violence and femicide.

This contributed to the UN Women Spotlight Initiative rollout in South Africa, which channelled nearly €30 million into the country’s GBV programmes, shelters, and victim-support services.

Policy and partnership benefits

The department highlighted how CSW participation has positioned South Africa as a continental and global leader in gender-responsive budgeting.

It added that the treasury’s pilot initiatives were informed by models encountered through CSW exchanges with Canada, Mexico, and Sweden, which have since been localised into South Africa’s fiscal framework.

“Our participation at CSW gave international visibility to the National Strategic Plan on GBVF (2020-2030), attracting global recognition and drawing technical and financial support from development partners,” the department stated.

The department also noted that former UN Women Under Secretary-General Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka secured her position partly due to South Africa’s contribution through CSW participation.

Strategic importance defended

The department emphasised that CSW attendance is not merely symbolic but deeply catalytic.

It argued that South Africa has introduced new policy models, influenced global solidarities, attracted donor investments, and amplified the voices of South African women on the world stage.

“Without these engagements, we would not have achieved the same level of progress in gender responsive budgeting, the fight against GBV and the visibility of our women’s rights agenda,” the department stated.

Furthermore, the report stressed that not attending would have signalled a withdrawal of leadership when global gender debates increasingly intersect with climate change, digital access, economic empowerment, and gender-based violence issues.

Value for money arguments

The department characterised the R3 million as a strategic investment in diplomatic representation, negotiating influence, and capacity building.

It argued that engaging multiple countries and multilateral partners in one forum avoided the much higher costs of arranging separate bilateral trips.

“For perspective, engaging with even five countries individually could far exceed the cost of one multilateral mission,” the report noted.

The department projected that several development partners expressed willingness to support South Africa’s work on gender-based violence shelters and women’s economic empowerment, potentially leveraging millions in external support beyond the R3 million spent.

Addressing public concerns

The department acknowledged that the expenditure amount raised public concern, particularly given the current economic climate.

It noted that multiple media statements were issued to correct misconceptions about the trip’s costs and benefits.

“The cost reflects flights, accommodation, logistical arrangements for the entire delegation, not a single individual,” the department clarified.

It emphasised that consolidated delegation allows South Africa to have technical experts, civil society representatives, and policymakers in the same space, strengthening the country’s ability to influence outcomes.

Broader context of government spending

The social development department was not alone in sending delegates to the conference.

The Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities reportedly budgeted R2 million for five representatives, while the Department of Higher Education spent R1.6 million on five delegates.

According to reports, two delegation members travelled early to gather final information for briefing the minister and her delegation upon arrival.

Moreover, reports revealed that members stayed for varying periods, with Magangoe remaining for the longest duration, contributing to her higher individual costs.

Not going would be ‘more costly’ for women and girls of SA

Moving forward, the department is committed to introducing additional internal controls.

These include publishing future UN engagement reports on the department website for public access and establishing a monitoring system to measure tangible benefits from international trips.

The department plans to track funding secured, partnerships formed, and policy influence, with results reported in annual reports.

“The R3 million must be seen as an investment in South Africa’s leadership on gender equality, with direct benefits for our domestic struggle against GBVF, women’s economic empowerment, and international credibility,” the department concluded.

“Walking away from this platform would have been far costlier for the women and girls we serve.”

