How to read and upload your meter readings — and will it save you money?

City Power customers can avoid estimated bills and ensure accurate billing by submitting their own electricity meter readings through the utility’s online portal.

The utility has provided detailed guidance on how residents can read and upload their meter data to prevent billing discrepancies.

“Submitting your own meter readings monthly as per the meter reading schedule will assist the customer to avoid being billed with estimations and be billed with correct readings; therefore, the bill will be accurate,” said Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson.

City Power smart meters reduce manual reading requirements

According to Mangena, City Power has deployed smart meters that automatically transmit readings to the back office.

However, customers may still need to manually read their meters in certain circumstances.

To submit readings manually, customers can use either the residential (SPU) or industrial meter (LPU).

Both residential and industrial meters feature automatic display functions that show readings, date and time without requiring customers to press any buttons.

Multiple meter reading submission methods available

Customers can submit their readings through several channels.

The primary method involves registering on the e-Joburg portal, which operates as a 24/7 web-based system.

Alternatively, customers can email their readings to [email protected].

Mangena said the e-Joburg system sends SMS notifications prompting users to submit readings during their designated meter reading periods.

Each area follows a specific meter reading schedule that determines when submissions are accepted.

Registration process

To access the e-Joburg system, customers must first register on the platform and link their account numbers using the PIN printed on their most recent statement.

The system allows users to select specific meters and download their personalised reading schedules.

“There are no specific formats for submitting meter readings; customers should keep pictures of readings taken and the dates when the pictures were captured,” Mangena stated.

The e-Joburg portal enhances service delivery to ratepayers by providing accessible, round-the-clock interaction with City Power’s billing systems.

Timing and documentation requirements

Proper timing is crucial for submitting meter readings.

Customers should submit readings approximately 15 days before their payment due date.

For example, if a bill is due on the first of the month, the reading should be recorded on the 15th of the previous month.

“The submission of the meter readings must be within a specified window period communicated by City Power.

“Any readings submitted outside of the meter reading schedule will, unfortunately, not be used to

calculate your next monthly bill,” Mangena explained.

When submitting readings, customers must provide clear photographs showing the meter display, meter number, and reading date.

The utility recommends keeping records of all submitted readings and capture dates.

Verification process and billing impact

City Power conducts regular audits of submitted readings.

The utility cross-references new readings against historical consumption patterns. Unusually high or low readings require explanations from customers.

“Your reading will be accepted, but will be verified by our meter readers,” according to City Power’s submission guidelines.

All readings remain in the system until the next billing cycle, when they are used for billing purposes.

The meter reading process allows customers to either submit their own readings or provide access to official meter readers.

Both methods ensure accurate billing based on actual consumption rather than estimates.

Meter reading error correction and support

Customers who submit incorrect readings can rectify the situation by calling 011 490 7484 to request a visit from a meter reader.

They can also submit corrected photographs with clear meter displays, readings, and dates to reverse incorrect submissions.

City Power takes official meter readings monthly for billing purposes.

According to Mangena, technical audits may occur throughout the month, but these do not replace the primary billing readings.

Energy saving recommendations

The utility provides energy conservation tips to help customers reduce consumption.

Before extended absences, customers should switch off pool pumps and geysers, which consume significant electricity when left running unnecessarily.

Other recommendations include insulating geysers with blankets, switching off infrared lights on appliances and using timer switches for outdoor lighting.

The utility also suggests switching off lights in unoccupied rooms and considering refrigerator shutdown during extended holidays, provided food safety guidelines are followed.

No current incentives for self-reading

Currently, City Power offers no financial incentives for customers who accurately report their electricity usage through self-submitted readings.

However, the primary benefit remains avoiding estimated bills and ensuring accurate monthly charges.

“There are currently no incentives for customers who report their electricity usage,” Mangena confirmed.

The main advantage lies in billing accuracy rather than cost reductions.

