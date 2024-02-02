‘I discharged myself and fled ‘ – Woman tells how she escaped second amputation at Charlotte Maxeke

"A private doctor who treated my wound said there was no need for Charlotte Maxeke to amputate me again," said Khanyeza.

Another patient has come forward detailing more alleged botched surgeries at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital after her leg was amputated instead of a diabetic toe.

Similar to Voilla Ncube’s experience at the hospital, 60-year-old Catherine Khanyeza, who is also diabetic, says a simple procedure to have her toe amputated turned into a nightmare.

The Citizen on Thursday published Ncube’s two-month-long ordeal at the hands of Charlotte Maxeke nurses and doctors.

‘No painkillers, no care’

According to Khanyeza, she was amputated below her knee instead of just above the ankle as had been agreed with medical staff.

She said her toe started to get worse after her admission in November and was told her foot would be amputated up to above the ankle.

In the same process as Ncube’s, she agreed and signed for the go-ahead.

“I woke up to find half the leg gone. They amputated further up until below the knee, no one provided me with an explanation as to why they took away all of my lower leg,” she said.

She said she tried to come to terms with her uncomfortable situation, but the uncaring attitude from nurses and lack of wound care left her traumatised.

The Ekurhuleni resident alleged that she was never given painkillers for the agonising post-surgery pain.

Her daughter brought her painkillers every time she visited her mother. Khanyeza said she had to wait until no staffer was around and take pills to ease her pain.

‘I saved myself’

When Khanyeza complained that the amputated area needed to be stitched up and treated, she was told she needed another surgery to amputate above her knee.

She said there was nothing wrong with the rest of her leg except the gaping wound.

“I feared losing my whole leg for no reason. The wound got infected and oozed pus because they never treated it after surgery.

“I decided to discharge myself, called a taxi and asked the driver to take me to a private doctor. The doctor was shocked by the state of the wound, he treated me and stitched me up, the wound has healed, I saved myself”, she said.

“Charlotte Maxeke is the worst hospital on earth. They just chop off the legs of diabetic patients without examination.

Khanyeza says her experience at the hospital left her teary and traumatised. She opted to seek counselling.

“I still haven’t accepted that I do not have a second leg even today. That hospital caused me nothing but trauma.

“Why do they refuse to clean and stitch up wounds?

“I am thankful to the private doctor who saved the rest of my leg. He said the wound needed treatment, and not another amputation.

“Something should be done about Charlotte Maxeke and how they treat diabetics,” she added.

Department dilly-dallies

In Ncube’s case, pressure from her employer led to the hospital transferring her to South Rand in December.

It was at South Rand where she was nursed back to health and her wound cleaned and treated. The hospital discharged her last month.

She is in a wheelchair and can no longer work to support her family.

The Gauteng Department of Health on Friday said the latest complaint has been sent to the hospital for a response.

There has been no response regarding Ncube’s case, despite a complaint lodged with the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) last year.

OHSC is a quality assurance unit within the department.

“According to Ncube’s son, officials requested a meeting with the family, informing them that her medical file is with the CEO for “an audit”.

