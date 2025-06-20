Illegal connections cut at Houghton home where 90 undocumented foreign nationals lived

Officials disconnected water and electricity at a Houghton property with overcrowded and unsafe conditions.

City Power and Joburg Water officials cut illegal water and electricity connections at a Houghton property where 90 undocumented foreign nationals were found living in squalid and unsafe conditions.

The disconnections came after the city of Johannesburg public safety department and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) raided the property at 8 Tenth Avenue, Houghton, on Wednesday.

Authorities found significant health risks and overcrowding on the property, which raised serious issues about safety, by-law violations and unauthorised use of municipal services.

Undocumented nationals found in Houghton raid

During the raid, over 90 undocumented nationals were found on the property. They were detained and handed over to the Immigration Service for processing.

“However, no weapons, drugs or illicit substances were discovered during the raid. Authorities also did not find any evidence of human trafficking,” public safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said.

The MMC conducted an official inspection of the property on Friday. This is part of the city of Johannesburg’s efforts to address illegal occupation, enforce by-laws and uphold the safety and integrity of residential communities.

City Power carried out a Level 3 disconnection of the electricity supply on the property. The team removed both the feeder cable supplying the property and the internal cables within the yard.

Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson said a Level 3 disconnection is the highest form of cut-off, reserved for cases of gross abuse or illegal connection of electricity infrastructure.

“City Power reiterates its zero tolerance stance on the illegal use of electricity. We continue to support interdepartmental operations that aim to reclaim hijacked and unsafe buildings across Johannesburg, safeguarding residents and ensuring responsible use of municipal services,” Mangena added.

Property marked for closure

The premises have been officially marked for closure, the MMC said, and the remaining residents are being processed for deportation or legal proceedings.

To prevent reoccupation, the JMPD will maintain a monitoring presence.

“We urge the public to partner with us in reporting illegal activities, unlawful property settlements and major by-law infringements. Your tip-offs are crucial in keeping our city safe and compliant,” Tshwaku said.

