Over 1 800 illegal miners arrested in Stilfontein operation, most deported

The minister's office reported that "65 minors were handed over to the Department of Social Development and were deported."

Nearly 2 000 illegal miners were arrested during the Stilfontein Mine rescue operation that concluded on 15 January 2025, with the vast majority processed through courts and subsequently deported from South Africa.

The operation resulted in extensive legal proceedings, with more than 200 criminal cases registered.

The details emerged in a parliamentary response to questions posed by ANC Member of Parliament Erald Cloete, according to the police minister’s office response.

Mining departments led operation, not police

The South African Police Service did not lead the rescue operation, the minister’s office confirmed.

Instead, “[it] was coordinated and funded by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR), formerly known as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), as well as the Minerals Counsel,” according to the official response.

The minister’s office did not provide specific cost details for the operation, reaffirming the indication that financial responsibility lay with the mining departments rather than police services.

Mass deportations follow Stilfontein arrests

A total of 1,831 illegal miners were apprehended during the operation, with the vast majority processed through the justice system and subsequently deported.

The minister’s office provided a detailed breakdown of how authorities handled each category of those arrested.

The largest group consisted of adult illegal miners who faced criminal charges.

According to the minister’s office, “1 744 were charged, found guilty, sentenced and deported.” This represents the majority of those arrested at the site.

An additional 132 individuals were processed differently, with authorities handing them “over to the Department of Home Affairs, for deportation” without going through the standard court process.

ALSO READ: Groups warn against heavy-handed raids in tackling illegal miners

Minors handed to social services

Child miners formed a significant, but lesser portion of those rescued from the illegal operation.

The minister’s office reported that “65 minors were handed over to the Department of Social Development and were deported.”

The presence of minors in the illegal mining operation highlighted the dangerous conditions and exploitation occurring at the site before the rescue operation commenced.

Outstanding legal cases, court proceedings and case status

Not all cases have been resolved, with some miners still facing ongoing legal proceedings.

“22 of the miners have been charged and have cases pending in court,” the minister’s office stated.

The legal aftermath of the rescue operation generated substantial court activity across multiple jurisdictions.

The minister’s office provided statistics on the judicial processing of cases stemming from the arrests.

It said authorities registered a total of 242 criminal cases arising from the illegal mining operation.

Furthermore, it reported that “190 cases have been finalised” through the court system.

However, not all cases proceeded to completion. Officials noted that “30 cases were withdrawn in court” for various legal reasons.

READ NEXT: Nearly 1 000 undocumented illegal miners retrieved from MP mine