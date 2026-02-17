Important warning for those who got a Sassa grant notice

Minister Sisisi Tolashe calls for public comment on proposed changes to the Covid social relief of distress grant regulations.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged beneficiaries not to ignore SMS notifications calling them in for social grant reviews, warning that a failure to respond could result in the lapsing of grants and non-payment.

The agency said beneficiaries who receive an SMS must act immediately.

“Upon receipt of the SMS the beneficiary must utilise the opportunity to visit Sassa offices to avoid the lapsing of the social grant and non-payment,” Sassa said.

Grant reviews compulsory

Sassa said social grant reviews are legislated in terms of the Social Assistance Act to ensure that the correct grants are paid to “a deserving and eligible beneficiary”.

“Social grant review [is] legislated … to ensure that Sassa is still paying the right social grant to a deserving and eligible beneficiary,” the agency said.

Beneficiaries are required to undergo the review process to verify their continued eligibility for social assistance.

The process also seeks to prevent fraud and duplicate claims.

Sassa warned that fraudulent or duplicate claims could result in the misuse of public funds, which “is an offence”.

Currently, grant reviews are conducted at designated Sassa offices or service centres. However, the agency indicated that changes may be on the horizon.

“In future, the agency may introduce online review options to help reduce congestion at physical offices and minimise travel costs for beneficiaries,” it said.

Sassa also called on beneficiaries to ensure that their contact details are up to date on its system.

“Having updated details will confirm the eligibility and life certification, including strengthening the communication between the beneficiary and the agency,” Sassa said.

Updated contact information allows beneficiaries to receive “important notifications which affect the status of the social grant”.

For more information, beneficiaries can contact Sassa’s toll-free number on 0800 60 10 11 during working hours, Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, Social Development Minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe has invited members of the public and interested organisations to comment on proposed amendments to regulations governing the Covid social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

The current iteration of the Covid SRD grant is set to end on 31 March 2026.

During the State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the provision will be extended for 12 months from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.

Following the official pronouncement, the minister must operationalise the extension by publishing amendments to the Covid-19 SRD regulations in the Government Gazette before 31 March 2026.

“The aim of these amendments is to regularise the 12-month extension of the provision from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027,” the department said.

This means the monthly amount of R370 will continue to be paid to successful applicants from 1 April 2026 until March 2027.

Tolashe “hereby invites members of the public and interested parties or organisations to comment on the amendments of the regulations relating to the Covid SRD”.

