Ingonyama Trust placed under administration, government confirms consultations with King

The board of the Ingonyama Trust was dissolved this week with administrators now overseeing the 28 000 km2 of customary land.

The Ingonyama Trust has been placed under administration until its board can be reconstituted.

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso dissolved the board this week, as there were too few members as required by legislation.

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the trust’s sole trustee and chairperson, with provincial and national government confirming consultations were held with the monarch prior to the decision.

Necessary to ‘secure continuity’

A series of resignations from the board left too many vacancies, which threatened the effective management of the trust.

The board will need to be reconstituted in line with the Ingonyama Trust Act and will be placed under administration as per the Public Finance Management Act.

“The administrator will oversee the day-to-day operations of the trust, ensuring administrative stability and continuity during the transition period,” Nyhontso explained.

The Department of Land Reform stated that the move was necessary to safeguard the interests of the communities who occupy and make use of the trust’s land.

“[There is a] need to secure continuity in the lawful administration of the trust and the management of trust land for the benefit of the communities for whom such land is held in trust,” the department confirmed.

‘Intrinsically linked’ to government plans

The trust oversees 28 000 square kilometres of customary land in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), administering land and property use for residential and economic purposes.

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli noted the importance of the Ingonyama Trust and called for “calm and constructive engagement” while a new board was being formed.

“The Ingonyama Trust remains central to the socio-economic development of our rural communities.

“It is intrinsically linked to the 7th Administration’s commitment to inclusive economic growth, poverty reduction, and the building of sustainable livelihoods,” Ntuli stated.

The Premier said the trust was a beacon of cooperative governance and stressed that land development and traditional leadership matters would be handled with sensitivity.

“We remain committed, as government, to supporting initiatives that empower rural communities, improve land administration systems, and accelerate development in areas under the jurisdiction of the trust,” the Premier concluded.

NOW READ: Traditional leaders call for land referendum to fast-track restitution