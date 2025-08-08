It costs taxpayers between R800 and R1 000 a month to feed an inmate

Correctional services spent R455.6 million in 2025/26 on food supplies in the 2025/26 quarter compared to R363.6 million from April to June of 2024/25.

It costs South African taxpayers R800 to R1 000 a month to feed an inmate in correctional facilities under a new contract system for catering services.

Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald recently acknowledged complaints from the public about supposedly high prices on bread items under the newly awarded contracts.

According to parliamentary data provided by Groenewald’s office, monthly feeding costs per inmate ranged from R614 to R993 in 2024/25.

This increased to between R839 and R1 016 in 2025/26 for the months April to June.

The highest monthly cost recorded was R1 015.98 per inmate in April 2025.

Inmate food spending breakdown shows varied patterns

Correctional services spent R363.6 million on food supplies in the quarter from April to June of 2024/25, compared to R455.6 million in the corresponding 2025/26 period.

The spending patterns varied significantly across different food categories.

In 2025/26, groceries represented the biggest expenditure at R205 million, followed by meat, poultry and fish, costing R98.9 million.

Bread and baked products cost R94.4 million, while fruits and vegetables totalled R49.3 million.

Milk and dairy products cost R7.4 million, with baby and speciality foods at R534 262, and eggs at R67 068.

The 2024/25 pattern differed notably, with meat, poultry and fish leading at R128.6 million, followed by groceries at R117.9 million.

Bread products now cost R71.8 million, fruits and vegetables R37.5 million, milk products R7.2 million, baby foods R329 242 and eggs R256 819.

Contract award criteria under scrutiny

EFF MP Nontando Nolutshungu raised concerns about the tender process in parliament, questioning whether price competitiveness and value for money were properly assessed.

The minister referenced the evaluation criteria outlined in an attached report.

Mandatory requirements for tender bidders to be considered include:

Delivery vehicle;

Business premises;

Financial capacity;

Delivery commitment letter; and

Pricing schedule.

Some bidders did not meet these requirements.

“Bidders who did not submit/meet all the above mandatory requirements were disqualified from further evaluation,” Groenewald said.

Nolutshungu’s parliamentary questions also sought information about internal audits and investigations into pricing discrepancies.

The minister confirmed that investigations had been conducted, leading the department to renegotiate certain contract items.

Procurement system changes

The previous procurement system relied on quotation processes from various suppliers for both perishable and non-perishable food items.

This approach was replaced with a centralised tender system involving specific contracted service providers.

Monthly costs per inmate showed fluctuations during 2024/25, starting at R992.57 in April, dropping to R729.76 in May and reaching R614.36 in June.

Under the new system in 2025/26, costs began at R1 015.98 in April, decreased to R917.99 in May and settled at R838.95 in June.

The inmate population remained relatively stable, averaging around 155 000 in 2024/25 and 164 000 in 2025/26.

Department response and renegotiations

The minister acknowledged that complaints about high bread prices had been brought to his attention.

In response to concerns about cost containment, accountability and prevention of procurement irregularities, the department indicated it was renegotiating existing contracts.

It did not disclose specific measures for better cost containment and accountability in future procurement processes.

