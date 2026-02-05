Jab today, save lives tomorrow: Gauteng rolls out HPV vaccine

HPV is a common virus and certain high-risk strains are known to cause cervical cancer later in life.

The Gauteng Department of Health has rolled out its provincial Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, describing it as a critical and life-saving intervention to prevent cervical cancer among girls.

The campaign coincides with World Cancer Day on Wednesday and forms part of the province’s broader efforts to strengthen cancer prevention and early intervention.

HPV vaccine targets preventable cancer

The department said cervical cancer remains “one of the most preventable forms of cancer”, yet it continues to claim the lives of women due to missed opportunities for early prevention.

“Vaccinating girls against HPV before the age of 15 significantly reduces their lifetime risk of developing cervical cancer,” the department said.

HPV is a common virus, and certain high-risk strains are known to cause cervical cancer later in life.

Health authorities have consistently emphasised vaccination as one of the most effective tools to reduce future cancer cases.

Campaign runs in public schools until end of March

The provincial HPV Vaccination Campaign officially commenced on 2 February 2026 and will run until 31 March 2026.

It is being implemented in all public primary schools and special schools through the Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP).

Eligible Grade 5 students aged nine years and older will receive a single dose of the HPV vaccine.

According to the department, this single dose “provides lifelong protection against high-risk HPV strains linked to cervical cancer”.

MEC oversees school visits

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has been visiting schools across the province as part of the rollout.

The department said the MEC has been “engaging students and overseeing the administration of vaccines to ensure that preventive healthcare is brought directly to communities”.

Parental consent remains key

The Department of Health has urged parents, caregivers and legal guardians to ensure consent forms are signed and returned to schools.

“To ensure the success of the campaign, the Department calls on parents, caregivers and legal guardians to play their part,” it said.

It further stressed that “no child will be screened or vaccinated without a signed consent form”.

While students aged 12 and older may legally provide self-consent, the department said parental involvement remains strongly encouraged to support the initiative’s success.

Part of broader provincial cancer plan

The HPV vaccination programme forms part of a broader provincial cancer plan that prioritises prevention, early detection and improved access to cancer care.

The department said the programme aligns with the constitutional obligation “to progressively realise the right to healthcare”.

