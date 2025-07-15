JMPD arrests over 200 for drunk driving

The arrests were conducted during various operations, roadblocks and routine patrols throughout Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) detained 230 motorists for driving under the influence during seven days.

The arrests occurred between 7 and 13 July.

They were conducted during various operations, roadblocks and routine patrols throughout Johannesburg.

Zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving

JMPD Chief of Police Commissioner Patrick Jaca highlighted the severity of the situation revealed by the week’s statistics.

“The statistics from the past week are a stark reminder of the ongoing challenge posed by drunk driving.

“Our officers continue to work tirelessly, day and night, to remove intoxicated drivers from our roads, thereby preventing tragedies,” Jaca said.

The commissioner praised the dedication of JMPD officers and reinforced the department’s commitment to strict enforcement.

“We commend their dedication and vigilance and will continue to implement a zero-tolerance approach to this dangerous and irresponsible behaviour,” he said.

ALSO READ: Saps investigates TikTok allegations against officer accused of drinking on duty

Proactive road safety strategy

Superintendent Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the Johannesburg metropolitan police department, explained the broader context of these enforcement actions.

“This surge in arrests highlights the JMPD’s proactive and robust approach to curbing dangerous driving behaviours that pose a severe threat to the lives of motorists, passengers and pedestrians alike,” Fihla said.

The department has made the removal of intoxicated drivers a priority as part of its strategy to reduce road fatalities and injuries across the city.

These operations form part of the JMPD’s ongoing commitment to maintaining road safety standards.

ALSO READ: Roughly 15% of Gauteng police stations operate without holding cells

Ongoing operations

The metropolitan police said intensive enforcement operations would continue on a regular basis.

This is to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and promote a responsible driving culture among motorists.

Fihla said the department’s efforts extended beyond simple law enforcement.

The operations are designed to foster a culture of responsible driving while ensuring that traffic regulations are consistently upheld throughout Johannesburg.

“Motorists are reminded that driving under the influence is not only a criminal offence, but also a reckless act that endangers countless lives,” Fihla said.

READ NEXT: JMPD arrests over 200 motorists for drunk driving in one week