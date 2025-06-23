JMPD arrests over 200 motorists for drunk driving in one week

Drunk driving continues to be a major factor in traffic incidents and fatalities throughout the city.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 226 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol in a single week-long operation.

The arrests have demonstrated the department’s intensified crackdown on drunk driving across the city.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the arrests took place between 16 and 22 June, as JMPD officers conducted operations throughout Johannesburg’s metropolitan area.

The significant number of apprehensions underscores both the prevalence of the problem.

The arrests form part of the department’s broader strategy to enhance road safety across the metropolitan area.

ALSO READ: Youth Day weekend safety: Creecy explains why June is a ‘very unfortunate month’ on SA’s roads

Zero-tolerance approach to road safety

JMPD Chief of Police Commissioner Patrick Jaca emphasised the severity of the issue and the department’s unwavering stance against it.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol remains a serious concern and a significant contributor to road accidents and fatalities,” Jaca stated.

Additionally, Jaca stated the JMPD’s dedication to “ensuring the safety of all road users in Johannesburg, and these arrests continue to highlight our zero-tolerance approach in combating drunken driving.”

Officials have indicated that drunk driving continues to be a major factor in traffic incidents and fatalities throughout the city.

ALSO READ: At least 12 dead in a bus and truck collision in KZN

Ongoing operations and public safety

The police department has made it clear that these enforcement actions are not individual incidents but part of continued efforts to improve road safety.

Fihla confirmed that the department will maintain its heightened operational tempo to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

“Motorists are urged to refrain from driving after consuming alcohol and to make use of alternative transportation options,” said Fihla.

The arrests highlight the ongoing challenge of drunk driving in South Africa’s largest metropolitan area, where millions of residents and visitors rely on the road network daily.

“The JMPD will continue to conduct heightened operations to ensure compliance with traffic laws and to create safer roads for all residents and visitors to Johannesburg,” Fihla emphasised.

ALSO READ: Outa calls for no fines during driver’s licence backlog