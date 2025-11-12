Johannesburg residents brace for week-long water outages across multiple regions

Planned maintenance work to affect thousands across the city from 11 to 17 November.

Johannesburg Water has announced a series of planned maintenance projects across three regions that will result in water supply disruptions affecting thousands of residents from 11 to 17 November 2025.

The most extensive disruption will affect Region B, where residents in several suburbs will experience reduced water pressure to complete outages for nearly a week.

According to Johannesburg Water, the interruption will begin on 11 November at 9am and continue until 17 November at 4pm to allow for an assessment of the condition of the bypass line.

“Reduced pressure to no flows due to a Dummy to test the bypass system,” Johannesburg Water stated, explaining the impact on customers.

The utility indicated that while no temporary water supply points have been established, “residents are to be assisted as and when necessary.”

The affected Region B areas include:

Cresta

Jacanlee

Robindale

Robindale Ext 4

Robin Hills

Darrenwood

Aldara Park

Randpark Ext. 2, 3, 4 & 5

Windsor West

Windsor Glen

All streets in these areas will be affected during the maintenance period.

Central Johannesburg to face weekend disruption

Region F, covering Johannesburg’s central business district and surrounding areas, will experience water supply interruptions from 14 November at 12pm until 16 November at 8pm.

The maintenance work involves installing valves at the bypass chamber and pump station, including tie-in work.

Johannesburg Water confirmed that residents in the CBD, Newtown, Selby, Jeppestown and Doorfontein should expect “low pressure to no water” across all streets during this period.

The utility emphasised that the work will result in “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of unaccounted for water.”

Northern suburbs face single-day shutdown

Residents in Region A’s northern suburbs will experience a shorter but complete water outage on 13 November from 09am to 4pm.

Johannesburg Water explained that the interruption is necessary for the commissioning of new water infrastructure in the area.

The affected areas include:

Riversands Primary

Riverside View Ext. 59, 38, 37, 13, 42, 90, 15, 83, 82, 80, 81, 36, 91

Kleve A.H.

Riversands Farm Village

Specific streets affected are Caracal Road, Incubation Drive, Rose Road, School Road and Riversands Boulevard.

Unlike the Region B maintenance, Johannesburg Water has arranged three temporary water supply points for affected residents.

These points are at:

Corner of School Road and Riversands Boulevard,

The corner of Rose Road and Riversands Boulevard, and

The corner of Caracal Road and Riversands Boulevard.

Improved service delivery promised

Johannesburg Water has justified the disruptions by highlighting the long-term benefits for residents.

According to the utility, all three maintenance projects will result in “improved service delivery and continuity of water supply” for affected areas.

The utility has urged residents to store sufficient water ahead of the planned outages and to use water sparingly during periods of reduced pressure.

