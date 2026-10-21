Want to join the police? Here’s how long the Saps recruitment window is open

The South African Police Service's 2026 recruitment intake opens on 21 October with applications being processed online.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is opening applications to join a law enforcement body that records more than 1 500 violent crimes every day.

The national police force plans to bolster its numbers by 5 500 through a recruitment drive targeting South Africans aged 18 to 34.

Applicants may not have a criminal record or any pending criminal cases, with Saps encouraging the patriotic and service-driven South Africans to apply.

“Saps is looking for more than just a uniform. It is looking for young people who can bring knowledge, skills, fresh perspectives and a commitment to excellence to the fight against crime.

“If you are disciplined, physically fit, committed to serving your community and determined to help build a safer South Africa, this could be your moment,” Saps’ recruitment drive post states.

‘Discipline and integrity’

Those who make it to the front lines may experience the hidden brutality of law enforcement.

Saps’ crime statistics state a combined 296 379 murders, attempted murders, robberies, assaults and sexual offences were reported between January and June.

For the unphased applicants, accepted trainees will receive a R5 000 monthly stipend for the duration of their training, with that being bumped up to roughly R250 000 per year once they become full members.

Recruits with a higher qualification or an NQF Level 6 will undergo six months of training at the Saps training academy, while those with a matric will complete a nine-month course at the academy.

Applications are free of charge and are completed online by creating a user account using an email address.

Saps stressed that no positions are for sale and applicants must beware of potential fraudsters.

The recruitment drive includes a specialised skills component, with qualified applicants able to progress to specialised units.

Law, criminology, natural sciences, computer sciences, information technology, and other relevant graduates may be considered for placement within the Hawks, Crime Intelligence or forensic services.

“Every applicant will undergo a rigorous selection process, including fitness, psychometric and integrity testing, a medical evaluation and an interview.

“These assessments are designed to ensure that those selected possess the physical fitness, mental resilience, discipline and integrity required to serve and protect the people of South Africa,” Saps stated.

Low interest from minorities

Saps confirmed that applications were open to all racial groups, with underrepresented demographics encouraged to apply.

The police ministry confirmed in a recent written parliamentary response that Saps had an employment equity target of 80.9% black, 8.8% coloured, 7.7% white and 2.4% Indian membership.

The ministry said that last year’s trainee intake fell short of the targets, explaining it had difficulty attracting interest from coloured, indian and white applicants.

Saps received 1.04 million applications during the 2025 application window, with 992 075 (94.4%) coming from black applicants.

Indian applicants accounted for 0.29% of submissions, while coloured and white applicants accounted for 5.12% and 0.1% of submissions, respectively.

The police ministry did not confirm the demographic breakdown of the 5 500 recruits eventually chosen for the 2025 training programme.