Kamogelo Baukudi: Missing teen needed for ID parade, case postponed

This marks another delay in Baukudi's case that has already experienced a postponement due to outstanding procedural issues.

19 year old Kamogelo Baukudi was kidnapped in Vereeniging on Thursday. Picture: Saps

A police officer’s kidnapping case has stalled after the court heard that the missing teenager, who is needed to identify the accused in an identification parade, has not been found.

The case against 42-year-old police officer Philemon Adoon, charged with kidnapping and extortion in connection with the disappearance of 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi, was postponed to 24 June 2025 following Friday’s brief appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

The court was told that the missing Free State teenager, Baukudi, was required to participate in an ID parade to identify the suspect — a process that cannot proceed while his whereabouts remain unknown.

Details of kidnapping

Baukudi was kidnapped on Thursday, 5 June 2025 and remains missing.

According to police reports, the teen was kidnapped by two suspects impersonating police officers.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brigadier Athlenda Mathe previously revealed that a complainant, identified as Daniel Malebatso, fetched Baukudi from Marti Du Plessis School in Fitchardpark as usual.

After Malebatso and Baukudi left the school, Mathe said the complainant stated that the pair was followed and subsequently pulled over by a White Toyota Hilux GD-6 Double Cab.

Two men, one in a police uniform and one in blue tracksuits, emerged from the vehicle and approached Baukudi and Malebatso.

Mathe said the suspect, wearing a police uniform, confronted Malebatso and told him that the Suzuki Ertiga they were driving together with Baukudi was suspected of delivering drugs.

“The suspects then separated Daniel and Kamogelo and instructed Daniel to drive at the front whilst they followed from behind to Park Road Police Station.

“Both vehicles turned back and drove in a westerly direction [on] Vereeniging Drive. Daniel alleges that a truck went in between the Suzuki he was driving and the Toyota Hilux, and he never saw it again,” Mathe said.

Court’s frustration with delays in Baukudi case

According to Newzroom Afrika, the magistrate expressed dissatisfaction with the unfolding situation during Friday’s proceedings.

The court reportedly indicated that if police have not conducted the required identification parade by the third appearance, proceedings will continue without following that procedure.

This marks another delay in a case that has already experienced a postponement due to outstanding procedural issues.

Adoon previously appeared in court on Monday before the case was postponed to Friday for bail information and further investigation.

Police reportedly confirmed that the only person eligible to participate in the identification parade would be Baukudi himself, creating an impossible situation given his continued absence.

ALSO READ: Police make breakthrough in search for kidnapped Kamogelo Baukudi

Baukudi family’s mounting anguish

The procedural impasse has intensified the suffering of Baukudi’s family, who were present in court and visibly devastated by the continued delays.

A representative from the South African Funeral Practitioners Association, where Baukudi’s mother holds membership, spoke about the family’s deteriorating emotional state.

“She is devastated, and the entire family is devastated. Similar [to] us, as a parent, we got into issues, and we understand how she’s feeling,” the former chairperson of the association, who was providing support to the family, told Newzroom Afrika.

The representative made clear their singular objective: “So we are here for just one purpose, to demand the release, an unconditional one for that matter, of Kamogelo Baukudi.”

Patience running thin

The repeated court postponements have tested the family’s endurance beyond limits.

The association representative expressed growing frustration with the legal delays, stating they were “disappointed by the postponement today because our interest is one. The child must come back. We need the child.”

“Our patience is running out. Every second that passes without us having the child back is an agony to us and to the family,” the representative added.

ALSO READ: Police probe multiple murders after three bodies found in Tshepisong veld

Baukudi case investigation details withheld

Police have declined to provide updates on their search for Baukudi, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities stated they are withholding information to avoid potentially compromising the case at this critical juncture.

Prior to Friday’s proceedings, police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, had said Adoon could not be identified.

According to Makhele, this was requested by the investigating team and further ordered by the court.

ALSO READ: Off-duty police officer dead, another injured in KZN murder suicide

ALSO READ: Police launch search for teen kidnapped by fake cops in Vereeniging

Police seek public assistance in finding missing teen

“The Saps continues to prioritise his safe return as a matter of utmost urgency,” said Makhele.

Law enforcement has requested the public’s assistance for information that could be used in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the following numbers:

Lieutenant Colonel Kelaotswe Lebodi on 082 527 6348,

Lieutenant Colonel David Ramasoala on 082 527 7390 or

Captain Sabata Jafta Moseme on 082 526 2713.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may send their tips via the MySaps App or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

NOW READ: Mchunu unveils bold Saps restructure to tackle crime and corruption