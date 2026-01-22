Kruger floods: Here are the areas tourists can now visit and those that still remain off-limits

15 camps are currently closed, some of them completely inaccessible due to destroyed roads and bridges.

The Kruger National Park remains partially accessible to tourists following devastating floods, with several regions and camps still closed due to extensive damage to roads, bridges and tourism infrastructure.

This was revealed by Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp on Thursday, 22 January 2026, where he also announced the SANParks Kruger Recovery Fund.

Aucamp said the floods caused “widespread devastation” across the park, while neighbouring communities in Mpumalanga and Limpopo also suffered loss of life, property and critical infrastructure.

Areas that are currently restricted

Aucamp outlined extensive closures in both the northern and southern parts of the park.

In the northern Nxanatseni region, several roads are inaccessible, including the S57 Shisha low-level bridge to Sirheni Bush Camp, the H14 Phalaborwa to Mopani road and the H1-4 Letaba to Mopani approach.

As a result, Tshokwane picnic site, Satara Rest Camp and the entire northern region are currently inaccessible.

All tourism camps in the northern region have been closed, including Pafuri Border Camp, Punda Maria, Shingwedzi, Mopani, Letaba, Olifants and Balule, among others.

In the southern Marula region, major routes such as the H4-1 Skukuza to Lower Sabie and the S1 Skukuza to Phabeni roads remain closed after bypasses and drainage structures were washed away.

Camps including Crocodile Bridge, Lower Sabie, Satara and Talamati are also closed.

“The southern and northern areas of the park remain cut off from each other,” Aucamp said.

Safe access points for tourists

Despite the widespread closures, some access points remain open.

“Malelane Gate, Numbi Gate and Paul Kruger Gate remain open with an entry quota system still in place,” Aucamp said.

SANParks has urged visitors to check official channels for updates before travelling, as conditions may change depending on weather and repair progress.

No loss of life, but massive damage

“The most important highlight is that no lives were lost,” Aucamp said, crediting SANParks’ early warning systems and the “swift, coordinated response of park management and emergency services” for the safe evacuation of all guests and staff.

However, the damage to infrastructure is severe.

“In the Kruger National Park alone, the damage to critical infrastructure is so widespread that SANParks is estimating that the damage possibly runs into hundreds of millions,” he said.

According to the minister, 15 camps are currently closed, some of them completely inaccessible due to destroyed roads and bridges.

“SANParks is an entity that generates close to 80% of its operating budget, therefore the destruction of its tourism flagship puts the sustainability of the entire network of parks at risk,” he added.

Between 9 and 19 January 2026, the park recorded 24 073 guest entries, a 41% decline compared to the same period last year.

Kruger Recovery Fund launched

Aucamp announced the formal establishment of the SANParks Kruger Recovery Fund, aimed at ensuring the park’s long-term sustainability.

“The Kruger National Park cannot rebuild without help,” he said. “A well-coordinated, rapid response is imperative.”

The fund will be independently administered through three audit firms to ensure transparency and donor confidence.

Aucamp warned the public to donate only through the Kruger Recovery Fund or the Honorary Rangers’ Kruger Flood 2026 Fund, citing increased risks of fraud.

As Kruger marks its centenary this year, Aucamp said collective support is critical.

“With the collective support of our communities and international friends, we will rebuild and ensure that Kruger remains a sanctuary for wildlife and people for generations to come,” Aucamp said.

