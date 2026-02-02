Kruger National Park accessibility update — these roads, camps and sites are open

Several camps and popular tourist attractions at the Kruger National Park have been reopened as of Monday, 2 February.

Following the reopening of multiple gates and rest camps at the Kruger National Park (KNP), one key route through the park has also been reopened.

South African National Parks (SANParks) provided a road infrastructure update on Monday afternoon, as the park slowly recovers from the destructive and deadly flooding.

Road reopening

Sections of the KNP have been isolated or inaccessible since mid-January after heavy rains damaged roads and bridges, and flooded camps and living quarters.

The road linking Orpen Gate to the Satara camps is the latest positive news to come from SANParks.

However, only one lane will be accessible due to significant flood damage near the Nsemani Dam that is still being monitored.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when passing through this section. Heavy vehicles exceeding eight tonnes are not permitted,” confirmed SANParks spokesperson JP Louw.

Additionally, a bypass using the S12 and S40 routes is being prepared by park authorities that will be used during dam repairs and reconstruction.

Open safari vehicles will now be able to access the Orpen Gate with a visitor quota in place to manage traffic and safety.

“Guests are reminded that gravel roads marked with ‘No Entry’ signs must not be accessed under any circumstances,” warned Louw.

Open camps and sites

More camps and sites have been added to the list of areas now welcoming back visitors.

As of Monday, Babalala picnic sites between Punda Maria and Shingwedzi camps have reopened, as well as Tsendze Rustic Camp and Mooiplass near Mopani Rest Camp.

A visitor favourite, the Iron-Age Masorini Ruins, located 12 km from Phalaborwa Gate, is also welcoming visitors from Monday.

“Restoration efforts are ongoing, and visitor safety remains our highest priority. SANParks acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the floods and appreciates the patience and cooperation of visitors during this period.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to restore infrastructure and ensure that KNP remains a safe and enjoyable destination for all,” Louw concluded.

NOW READ: Here’s which parts of Kruger National Park are open or closed this weekend