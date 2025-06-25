Kruger Street bridge reopens early as N4 upgrades continue

The Kruger Street bridge had been closed since August 2024 for reconstruction and was set for completion on 30 July 2025.

The R1.33 billion upgrade of the N4 highway between the Buffelspoort and Dr Moroka interchanges has reached a major milestone.

The Kruger Street bridge reopened on Wednesday, 25 June, nearly a month ahead of schedule.

The 30km stretch of the N4 is being expanded to two lanes in each direction to reduce congestion and improve safety for thousands of motorists, including daily commuters and long-distance travellers.

The construction of the bridge was launched in March 2024, and the project remains on track for completion within the planned 43-month period.

Its early reopening is expected to ease local traffic and assist with detours as the next phase of the upgrade begins.

Next closure: Helen Joseph interchange bridge

As part of the ongoing construction, the Helen Joseph interchange bridge will be closed from 2 July 2025, with work expected to be completed by 30 July 2026.

During this time, the existing on- and off-ramps at the interchange will remain open.

Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire has provided alternative routes for affected motorists:

Protea Park North/South: Use the Kruger Street bridge

Safarituine/Azaleapark: Use the Kruger Street bridge or Helen Joseph/Waterberg Avenue towards the R24

Accessing N4 West: Use Dr. Moroka Interchange

‘Enhancing the driving experience’

Bakwena COO Solomon Kganyago said the upgrades are designed to improve road safety and traffic flow.

“These works will not only improve overall safety but also enhance the driving experience,” he said.

He urged motorists to obey speed limits and road signage, warning that illegal U-turns remain a safety risk.

Bakwena said it is committed to minimising delays and encouraged road users to plan their routes in advance.

