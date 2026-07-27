Kubayi confirms no golden handshake for Johnson after resignation

'I cannot withhold any payment for what she has worked for,' Justice Minister Kubayi says following Johnson's resignation.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Advocate Andrea Johnson will not walk away with a golden handshake, though she will retain her pension.

On Monday, 27 July 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted Johnson’s immediate resignation following her request to vacate office under the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.

No golden handshake

The president’s decision follows a recommendation by Kubayi, supported by National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Andy Mothibi, that Johnson’s request be granted.

Kubayi said Johnson will retain her pension benefits, but will not receive a golden handshake.

“She will not get a golden handshake, but she will keep her pension. I cannot withhold any payment for what she has worked for. There is no legal basis – I would be violating the laws of the country,” she told 702

Idac cases

Kubayi added that with Johnson’s departure, not all Idac cases will be reviewed.

“Not all Idac matters will be reviewed. Many of the cases are being handled with external support under Section 38 appointments, and we do not believe they will collapse,” Kubayi explained.

Best interests

Kubayi confirmed that Johnson’s resignation was handled in line with the NPA Act, stressing that the decision was made in the best interests of the NPA and its credibility.

“We believed that indeed, in the best interests of the NPA and the integrity of the prosecution team, we needed to recommend acceptance of the request,” she said.

The minister noted that Johnson herself acknowledged the institution was bigger than any individual.

“The organisation must sustain beyond individuals. We should never allow one person to become the source of destruction of the institution,” Kubayi added.

Speculation

Addressing speculation about suspension, Kubayi was firm.

“Let’s focus on the resignation now. Conversations between a minister and the president are protected by law in terms of confidentiality. What matters is that we considered the request and accepted it.”

Kubayi confirmed that she and the NDPP will brief the nation later this week on plans to rebuild confidence in the NPA and ensure continuity in the fight against corruption.

Request for resignation

Johnson directed her request for an immediate release from office to the NDPP and Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president thanked Johnson for her service.

“President Ramaphosa thanked Adv Johnson for her years of service in the NPA and as the head of Idac.

“The President assures the leadership and staff of the NPA of government’s unwavering support for its work in the fight against crime and corruption,” Magwenya said.

Complaints

Last week, the Office of the Idac Oversight Judge confirmed that it was handling formal complaints against Johnson, amid mounting public scrutiny and media pressure.

The confirmation comes just days after the oversight office was formally established under retired Justice Takalani Raulinga, appointed to chair the newly created watchdog.