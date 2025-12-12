KZN cracks down on illegal sale of personalised license plates

The MEC said he would use his legal powers to reclaim the illegally traded licence numbers and return them to the official system.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has uncovered an illegal racket involving the sale of personalised licence plates through social media platforms.

It revealed that unsuspecting motorists are paying up to R10 000 for plates that officially cost just over R2 000.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma announced on Thursday that he would exercise his authority to cancel personalised licence numbers being illegally resold by motorists who acquired them from the department.

“We wish to warn unsuspecting motorists and members of the public that it is illegal to buy the KZN personalised licence numbers for the purpose of reselling them to other members of the public at a higher price,” Duma stated.

He said the investigation was initiated after a team from motor transport services alerted him to the scheme operating across various social media platforms.

Official process being circumvented

Duma emphasised that the pricing of personalised licence plates is strictly regulated and set by the Minister of Transport.

He revealed that some motorists had been exploited through the illegal scheme.

“The cost of the personalised licence number, which is only determined by the Minister of Transport, is R2 250.00. Unfortunately, there are motorists who have paid between R7 000 and R10 000. This is illegal,” he said.

Additionally, the MEC explained that under regulation 28 of the National Road Traffic Act, only he has the authority to establish a personalised licence number system in the province.

This function has been delegated exclusively to the Motor Transport Service’s Choice Numbers Section.

Conditions of ownership being violated

According to Duma, when members of the public acquire personalised licence numbers through official channels, they must sign an acknowledgement of specific conditions before completing payment.

These conditions explicitly prohibit the resale of the plates.

Duma quoted clause 13 of the ownership conditions, which states: “If the holder of a personalised licence number no longer requires that personalised licence number, he or she must surrender that personalised licence number to the MEC.”

He explained that motorists attempting to sell their personalised plates were demonstrating they no longer required them.

“Therefore, as the MEC, I will exercise my authority by cancelling the said personalised licence numbers.”

The sale clearly indicated the holder’s intention to relinquish the number.

Cancelled plates to be resold officially

The MEC confirmed he would use his legal powers to reclaim the illegally traded licence numbers and return them to the official system.

“Therefore, as the MEC, I will exercise my authority by cancelling the said personalised licence numbers,” Duma announced.

Once cancelled, these personalised licence numbers would be made available again through legitimate channels.

Duma said they would be resold to the public on a first-come, first-served basis through the official Motor Transport Service’s Choice Numbers Section.

Protecting public trust in the department

Duma condemned the individuals behind the scheme.

He described their actions as driven by greed and cautioned about the broader implications for the department’s reputation.

“Finally, those who are behind this racket are individuals who are driven by greed and an excessive desire for wealth,” he said.

He warned that allowing such activities to continue would have far-reaching consequences beyond the immediate financial exploitation of motorists.

“This greediness will not only drive fraud and corruption, but it will also erode public trust in the department. It is for these reasons I am acting firmly,” Duma concluded.

