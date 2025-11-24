KZN floods: Body recovered as foreign nationals bear brunt of Umshwathi disaster

One victim found after three swept away in KZN.

The body of one of three victims swept away by floodwaters has been recovered following prolonged rainfall in the Umshwathi Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma announced on Monday.

The discovery was made by a roving team that has been working since Saturday night in response to the flooding in the Shiyabazali area of New Hanover.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” Duma said.

The MEC revealed that foreign nationals have been disproportionately affected by the disaster.

“At this stage, we can report that most of the affected victims are foreign nationals,” he said, adding that it is estimated that around 100 or fewer victims, mostly from Lesotho, were impacted.

Emergency response and temporary shelter

The roving team from both the Department of Human Settlements and the Department of Transport has been collaborating with Umshwathi Local Municipality Mayor Councillor Mandla Zondi and disaster management teams to assist victims.

However, emergency shelter efforts faced an unexpected challenge when affected residents declined assistance.

“When offered a community hall for temporary shelter last night, the affected residents disappeared and some resolved to spend time with relatives,” Duma reported.

Despite this setback, authorities have agreed on a way forward.

Following engagement with Mayor Zondi, local Ward 2 councillor Sikhumbuzo Nxumalo and disaster teams, Duma confirmed that the verification process of affected victims would get underway on Monday morning.

Flood plains warning

The MEC noted that the disaster was exacerbated by poor settlement planning.

“Sadly, the informal settlements that were washed away were built in flood plains,” he said, before issuing a stern warning to communities.

“We continue to plead with communities not to build in flood plains.”

National intervention

Duma disclosed that he has already engaged with the national government to expedite assistance.

“We have already engaged with Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane as part of speeding up interventions in the form of emergency housing for South Africans,” he stated.

The search for the two remaining victims continues as authorities work to provide support to those displaced by the flooding in the Injisuthi River Bridge area.

