KZN speeding driver tries to evade arrest, busted after he forgets ID with traffic officers

Department praises RTI team for tracking down and arresting the driver who fled after being caught driving at more than double the speed limit.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has commended the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie for apprehending a reckless driver following an investigation that relied on surveillance technology.

The Durban motorist appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court facing charges of speeding, reckless driving and fleeing from traffic police.

He was granted R3 000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court with his attorney on 25 February 2026.

Motorist clocked at 204km/h before fleeing scene

The incident began when RTI officers stopped the motorist after he was recorded travelling at a dangerous speed of 204km/h.

According to Duma, the driver made a critical error during his escape attempt.

“Realising that he was due to spend time in the cells, he sped away from the scene, forgetting his identification document in the possession of the RTI team,” Duma said.

The abandoned identification document became the starting point for an investigation that would showcase the capabilities of modern law enforcement technology.

Perpetrator’s driver’s licence. Image: KZN Transport Department

ALSO READ: Excessive regulation causing vehicle non-compliance and safety hazards, says CEO

AI technology tracks suspect to golf estate

The RTI team employed artificial intelligence and advanced surveillance systems to trace the motorist’s movements to a golf estate on the south coast.

Duma highlighted the methods used during the operation.

“Thanks to the artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology, which enabled the RTI to trace his movements to a golf estate on the South Coast,” he said.

High-resolution imaging and real-time data analytics revealed that the suspect had removed the vehicle’s registration plates in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

The analysis also showed another driver leaving the estate premises with the vehicle.

Duma revealed that using AI-driven systems capable of detecting, tracking and analysing behaviour in real time, the RTI team located the motorist hiding in one of the golf estate’s villas.

“Through an AI-enabled CCTV and IoT sensors, the RTI team emerged from nowhere and arrested the motorist,” Duma said.

READ NEXT: At least 20 people including school children injured in KZN bus crash