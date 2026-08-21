Lamola demands delivery as SA-Zimbabwe BNC sets jobs, trade, and migration agenda

Lamola said South Africa and Zimbabwe had a strong foundation for deeper cooperation, anchored in shared history and geography.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has urged that the historic bonds between South Africa and Zimbabwe be translated into concrete programmes that deliver jobs, trade, and improved livelihoods.

Lamola made the remarks as the two countries wrapped up the ministerial segment of the Fourth Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi‑National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria on Thursday, 20 August 2026.

Shared history

Lamola said South Africa and Zimbabwe had a strong foundation for deeper cooperation, anchored in shared history and geography, but stressed that success would be judged by its impact on ordinary lives.

“Our political relationship is strong. Our historical bonds are deep. Our geographical proximity creates enormous opportunities. What is required now is to convert these advantages into concrete programmes and projects that improve the lives of our peoples.”

Expectation

Opening the session, Lamola reminded delegates of the weight of citizens’ expectations.

“Our peoples expect their governments to create the conditions for inclusive economic growth, decent employment, and improved livelihoods… They will rightly expect this Commission to translate our strong political relationship into practical cooperation that delivers these tangible benefits.”

Migration

He highlighted the strategic importance of the Beitbridge Border Post and the North-South Corridor, urging deeper cooperation in transport, energy, agriculture, and migration management.

“Safe, orderly and regular migration benefits South Africa, Zimbabwe and the wider region. Together, we must continue to cooperate on migration management, border governance, and the facilitation of lawful movement.”

Delivery

Closing the segment, Lamola stressed that ambition must now give way to delivery.

“Our partnership must now translate ambition into implementation. The true measure of this session will be the impact of the decisions we have taken. Our Heads of State rightly expect outcomes that are credible, implementable and capable of improving the daily lives of our citizens.”

He confirmed that agreements covering trade, investment, industrialisation, and diplomatic training will be signed at the Leaders’ meeting.

Projects

High‑impact projects identified include a third Limpopo bridge, operationalisation of the Beitbridge One Stop Border Post, fertiliser manufacturing, automotive component production, and platinum group metals beneficiation.

Lamola also warned against xenophobia and violence, placing migration high on the agenda. He noted Zimbabwe accounts for 48% of migrants in South Africa.

“We reaffirm our commitment to managing migration in a lawful, humane, and coordinated manner, while unequivocally rejecting xenophobia, vigilantism, and all forms of violence directed against foreign nationals.”

SADC

He welcomed SADC’s call for a migration dialogue and affirmed the enduring friendship between the two nations.

“Our shared history, shared geography and common aspirations place upon us a responsibility to build a partnership that delivers tangible economic results for present and future generations.”

The ministerial segment will feed into the Leaders’ Summit in Pretoria, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday, 21 August 2026, to endorse agreements and chart the next phase of cooperation.