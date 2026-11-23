Sassa has urged beneficiaries to disclose their financial changes, warning that those who don't qualify could be forced to repay the money

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will distribute the last social grants of the year in the first week of December. Beneficiaries will receive their payments according to the agency’s scheduled payment dates.

According to Sassa, 43% of South Africa’s population (approximately 27 million people) benefited from social assistance during the 2025/26 financial year.

Social grant beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made on the following dates:

Older persons grant – Wednesday, 2 December 2026

Disability grant – Thursday, 3 December 2026

Children’s grants – Friday, 4 December 2026

Sassa grant amounts:

Old age grant and disability grant – R2 400

War veterans grant – R2 420

Care dependency grant – R2 400

Child support grant – R580

Foster child grant – R1 290

Social relief of distress (SRD) grant – R370

Sassa warns beneficiaries

Sassa has also urged social grant beneficiaries to disclose changes in their financial and personal circumstances, warning that those who continue receiving grants despite no longer qualifying could be forced to repay money.

“Although such instances remain relatively uncommon, these beneficiaries demonstrate a commendable sense of responsibility, honesty and appreciation of the purpose of social assistance. The voluntary disclosure of changes in personal, financial or other relevant circumstances is a legislated obligation placed on every social grant recipient,” the agency said.

Non-qualifying beneficiaries will have to repay

Sassa said grants were awarded based on beneficiaries’ circumstances at the time of application, which could change months or even years after approval.

“Beneficiaries whose circumstances have materially changed should therefore approach Sassa and disclose these changes where they may affect continued eligibility for a social grant,” the agency said.

Failure to disclose relevant changes could have serious financial consequences.

“Where a beneficiary continues to receive a grant despite no longer meeting the qualifying requirements, and relevant changes were not disclosed to the agency, Sassa may take appropriate action in accordance with applicable legislation, including the recovery of money that was unduly paid,” it warned.

The agency stressed that social grants were funded by public funds and intended for those who met the eligibility criteria.

The warning was not intended to discourage people who genuinely needed financial assistance from accessing support.

“Sassa remains committed to ensuring that eligible individuals and households receive the support to which they are entitled,” it said.

The agency encouraged beneficiaries whose circumstances had improved to voluntarily update their information and request the cancellation of grants where they no longer met the qualifying criteria.

“Coming forward is the responsible thing to do and allows Sassa to correctly reassess the beneficiary’s circumstances before further payments are made.”

Beneficiaries can visit their nearest Sassa office or use the agency’s online services portal to disclose changes, update their information or request the cancellation of a grant.