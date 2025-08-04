Lilian Ngoyi Street rehab on track to wrap first phase by end of August, says JRA

The second phase of the rehabilitation is set to begin in September and continue until August 2026.

The City of Johannesburg has confirmed that the rehabilitation of Lilian Ngoyi Street in the inner city is progressing well and remains on track to meet its end-of-August deadline for the completion of Phase 1.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), which is overseeing the R192 million project, announced on Monday that 86% of the construction scope between Harrison and Kruis streets has already been completed.

“The contractor has performed exceptionally well in ensuring that the projected timelines are met, despite adverse weather conditions earlier in the year,” said JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi.

Tunnels built, safety systems underway

Key structural elements such as reinforced tunnel construction, backfilling, and compaction have been completed.

The JRA is now focusing on finalising pavement layers and installing critical safety infrastructure, including gas, heat, and smoke detection systems.

These systems, currently 60% complete, are designed to monitor gas build-up and ventilate tunnels, a safety measure aimed at preventing future gas-related incidents.

To fast-track progress, construction hours have been extended, including work on weekends and evenings, to minimise disruption to pedestrian and business activity.

“A robust work plan was developed by extending the daily construction hours.

“Additionally, pavement construction work is undertaken in the evenings to ensure minimal foot-traffic disturbance,” Nyathi explained.

Jobs and SMME boost

So far, R64 million has been spent on the first phase of the project.

The city said the project has also created economic opportunities, with 27 Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) benefitting and 38 general workers currently employed on site.

Lilian Ngoyi Street and the affected north-south roads, Joubert, Rissik and Eloff streets will reopen to traffic once Phase 1 is completed.

Phase 2 to reshape

Phase 2 of the rehabilitation is set to begin in September and continue until August 2026.

According to JRA, it will focus on the upgrade of an additional 1.8km stretch between Ntemi Piliso and End Streets.

“This phase of the project adopts the City of Johannesburg’s Inner City Transport Master Plan, which involves the improvement of public transport services and pedestrian mobility,” said the agency.

Plans include wider walkways, safer passenger loading zones, and the development of a transit mall.

Rolling closures and detours ahead

To reduce traffic disruption during Phase 2, the City will implement a block-by-block closure system to allow for periodic refurbishment and continuous flow along intersecting roads.

Detour details include:

East to West: Sectional closures from Loveday Street to Miriam Makeba Street in Newtown. Alternative routes: Rissik, Loveday, and Rahima Moosa streets.

West to East: Closures between Wanderers and Claim streets, with traffic rerouted via Wanderers, Plein, and Claim streets.

The JRA extended gratitude to residents, road users, and business owners in Wards 59 and 60 for their cooperation.

“JRA thanks road users, residents, business operators and other stakeholders in Wards 59 and 60 for their continued patience and cooperation throughout the duration of both phase 1 and 2 of the project,” the agency concluded.

