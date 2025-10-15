Live in these Cape Town areas? You could get your water meter replaced — here’s why

The programme, which began in August 2025, runs until the end of June 2026.

The City of Cape Town is replacing approximately 62 000 ageing and faulty water meters across the metro over the next months.

According to the city, the initiative forms part of the municipality’s city-wide Water Meter Replacement Programme for the 2025-26 financial year.

The programme, which began in August 2025 and runs until the end of June 2026, aims to ensure residents receive accurate water meter readings and fair billing.

“This R72 million annual programme is vital for keeping our water infrastructure up to date and ensuring residents are billed accurately based on actual consumption,” said the city’s mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien.

Why are meters being replaced?

The city’s Water and Sanitation Directorate is targeting aged metal and malfunctioning meters to improve reading accuracy.

The programme also involves relocating meters from inside private properties to more accessible locations for easier reading, maintenance and control.

New water meter connections will be installed for individual land buyers intending to develop homes or businesses.

According to the city, accurate readings help both water conservation and cost management.

“An accurate reading saves both water and money as it reduces estimates and allows customers to track their water use, identify spikes and detect possible leaks,” Badroodien said.

The city confirmed that residents can continue to submit their own monthly water meter readings.

Areas affected

The replacement programme covers multiple areas across Cape Town:

Northern areas: Parklands, Edgemead, Melkbosstrand, Bothasig, Brackenfell South, Hout Bay and Durbanville

Blue Downs and surrounds: Hunters Creek, Kleinvlei Town, St. Dumas, Tuscany Glen, Brentwood Park, Hagley, Camelot, Greenfields, Gaylee, Forest Village and Hillcrest Heights

Southern and central areas: Lansdowne, Boston, Crawford, Oakglen, Surrey Estate, Oakdale, Bridgetown, Rylands, Silvertown and Mandalay

Other focus areas: Claremont, Lentegeur, Fish Hoek, Constantia, Beacon Valley, Lotus River and Heathfield

Additional ad hoc replacements will take place across the city.

What residents need to know

The city has appointed Gunning Construction and Civils (Pty) Ltd as the contractor installing meters across Cape Town.

“Contractors will provide property owners with an official City of Cape Town letter confirming the need for meter replacement as part of planned maintenance,” the city stated.

It stated that when no one is home and a contractor visits, a seven-day notice will be left with details of the next scheduled visit.

“We are aware that residents may sometimes be hesitant to allow contractors onto their properties. We encourage residents to verify the contractor’s identity through the city’s official communication channels to provide peace of mind,” said Badroodien.

Residents who are unsure about a contractor’s validity can verify their credentials using the city’s WhatsApp contact details at 060 018 1505, or call directly on 0860 103 089.

The city also provided the following contact details that residents should use before allowing access into their home:

