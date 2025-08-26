South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Load reduction this week: Here are the affected areas

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

4 minute read

26 August 2025

11:44 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Load shedding has been suspended but areas in Cape Town will still have planned outages. Here's who will be affected

Load reduction city power outage

Picture: City Power

Cape Town faces ongoing load reduction, despite suspended load shedding

Eskom has suspended load shedding nationally, but residents in Cape Town will still experience load reduction throughout this week.

The power utility said illegal electricity connections and theft continue to put heavy pressure on transformers and mini-substations.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft burden transformer load. While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom implements load reduction,” the utility explained.

How the schedule works

Load reduction will be carried out daily from Monday to Sunday. Each affected area will face a two-hour outage, with specific blocks allocated to either morning or evening cuts.

Morning outages run from 5am to 7am, while evening cuts take place between 5pm and 7pm.

Daily disruptions

Some areas, including Crossroads, Klipfontein and Mfuleni, will face outages in both the morning and evening slots. Philippi East will only be affected in the mornings.

Communities are urged to use electricity sparingly and warned that load reduction will remain in place as long as illegal connections and network overloading persist.

Affected areas

Block A areas (5am–7am):

  • Philippi East
  • Crossroads
  • Klipfontein
  • Mfuleni

Block B areas (5pm–7pm):

RELATED ARTICLES

  • Philippi
  • Crossroads
  • Klipfontein
  • Eersterivier
  • Mfuleni
  • Highgate (Silversands)
  • Part of Airport Industrial
  • Khaya
  • Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

ALSO READ: Eskom marks 100 days of no load shedding, but how long will it last?

To see if your area is affected click on, or download, the document below.

Western-Cape-Aug-2025Download

Load reduction schedule: Tuesday, 26 August – Sunday, 31 August

NOW READ: No unplanned outages since 2020 and 100 days of no load shedding, Eskom sees the light

Read more on these topics

Eskom Load Shedding Load shedding schedules Western Cape

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Notorious South African wildlife criminal’s dubious pursuit of hunting permit in Botswana
Elections Road to 2026 local government elections: IEC registers 13 new political parties since last month
Courts WATCH: Sibiya eagerly waiting to clear his name after Masemola’s allegations
Motoring Good news for motorists as petrol and diesel prices set to drop in September
South Africa Government warns South African women against sketchy Russian job offers

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp