Load reduction in Gauteng: Check if your area is affected

By Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

2 September 2025

10:53 am

Eskom’s load reduction schedule indicates that several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours.

Load reduction in Gauteng

Picture: iStock

Residents in Gauteng must expect load reduction as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts.

According to Eskom, load reduction will be implemented from Tuesday, 2 September, to Monday, 8 September.

Consumers can expect approximately six and five hours of outages, with varying time slots for different areas.

Areas affected

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said Eskom.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Naledi, Dobsonville and its extensions, Mabopane, Winterveldt and Jabulani.

Other affected areas include Tsakane, Emdeni, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Kagiso, Tsakane, Cosmo City, Diepsloot, and Meadowlands.

The affected areas in Gauteng include:

  • Sharpville
  • Orange Farm
  • Sebokeng
  • Ga-Rankuwa
  • Vereeniging
  • Palm Springs
  • Orlando East
  • Vryburg
  • Sharpville
  • Katlehong South

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below.

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-SEPT-2025Download

Load reduction schedule: Tuesday, 2 September – Monday, 8 September

