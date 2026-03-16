Load reduction outages coming to these Gauteng areas this week

Eskom follows a seven-day rotational schedule, with outages affecting different areas each day.

Multiple areas across the Gauteng region will experience power outages this week as Eskom continues with its load reduction programme.

Despite ongoing power outages in parts of the country due to load reduction, Eskom said on Friday, 13 March, that load shedding remained suspended after South Africa reached 300 consecutive days without load shedding at midnight on 12 March 2026.

According to the power utility, the load reduction outages follow a rotating schedule that varies by area.

Some regions will have outages lasting up to four hours, while others may experience interruptions of up to five hours.

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Load reduction in affected areas

Eskom‘s latest schedule shows that various regions across Gauteng will experience power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Orange Farm and its extensions, Monise, Mokoena, Mavimbela, Zuma, Ramakonopi and Ramakonopi East, Radebe and Sali Mngadi, Moseleke, Ndhlazi, Cala, Hlongwane, Mfundo Park Ext 30B.

Other affected regions include Tsakane and some extensions, Garankuwa extensions, Ivory Park extensions, Protea Glen, Rabie Ridge and Duduza.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm will impact regions including City of Johannesburg Rural Lakeside, Orange Farm extensions, Streford extensions, Sharpeville and outlying, Tshepiso, Elandsfontein AH, Homestead Apple Orchards AH-West, Ironside AH-West and Vereeniging.

Additional affected zones include Drumblade, Klipview, Sebokeng, Vosloorus, Evaton Central, Small Farms and Balmoral Estates.

The following areas will also be affected by this week’s load reduction:

Mofolo South

Tsakane

Zithobeni extensions

Magagula Heights

Spruit View

Mngadi

Chiawelo

Langaville

Diepkloof zones 1-6

Winterveldt extensions

Orlando East

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

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