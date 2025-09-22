South Africa

Load reduction still persists: Here are the Gauteng areas affected

By Oratile Mashilo

22 September 2025

Eskom’s load reduction schedule indicates that several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours.

Gauteng's load reduction

Residents in Gauteng must expect load reduction as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts.

According to Eskom, load reduction will be implemented from Monday, 22 September, to Sunday, 28 September.

Consumers can expect approximately five to six hours of outages, with varying time slots for different areas.

Areas affected

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said Eskom.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Naledi, Dobsonville and its extensions, Mabopane, Winterveldt and Jabulani.

Other affected areas include Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Kagiso, Meadowlands and its extensions, Cosmo City, Riverside, and Tsakane.

The affected areas in Gauteng include:

  • Sharpville
  • Orange Farm
  • Sebokeng
  • Ga-Rankuwa
  • Vereeniging
  • Palm Springs
  • Orlando East
  • Vryburg
  • Katlehong South

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below.

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-SEPT-2025 (1)Download

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 22 September – Sunday, 28 September

NOW READ: These 9 areas across Cape Town will experience Eskom’s load reduction this week

