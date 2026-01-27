South Africa

Load reduction: These Cape Town areas will be affected

By Oratile Mashilo

27 January 2026

10:02 am

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Cape Town load reduction

Picture: iStock

Western Cape residents will face yet another week of planned power outages by Eskom.

The power utility has announced that load reduction measures will affect multiple areas across the City of Cape Town.

Eskom said the load reduction would run from Tuesday, 27 January, through Saturday, 31 January, targeting areas where the grid is under strain.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft place a heavy burden on transformers,” the utility explained.

“Although load shedding remains suspended, Eskom is implementing load reduction to protect infrastructure.”

The power utility added that persistent pressure on transformers and mini-substations in some communities necessitates load reduction to prevent damage to equipment.

Areas affected

Cape Town residents will have two hours of power cuts, with varying time slots for different block areas.

Phillippi East will have outages from 5am to 7am, while Crossroads will have load reduction twice a day, in the morning and from 5pm to 7pm daily.

Other areas that will have outages during both periods include Klipfontein and Mfuleni.

Morning load reduction (5am-7am) impacts block A areas with the evening schedule (5pm-7pm), affecting the block B areas.

Block A areas:

  • Philippi East;
  • Crossroads;
  • Klipfontein; and
  • Mfuleni.

Block B areas:

  • Philippi;
  • Crossroads;
  • Klipfontein;
  • Eersterivier;
  • Mfuleni;
  • Highgate (Silversands);
  • Part of Airport Industrial;
  • Khaya; and
  • Mandela Park (Khayelitsha).

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below.

Western-Cape-Jan-2026Download

Load reduction schedule: Tuesday, 27 January – Saturday, 31 January

