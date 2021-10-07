Load shedding on the horizon? Eskom urges South Africans to switch off lights

Citizen Reporter

Eskom on Thursday said it could implement load shedding at short notice due to a number of generating-unit breakdowns.

The power utility said the power system was under severe pressure due to a number of generating-unit breakdowns.

While it said load shedding was not anticipated yet, it urged South Africans to reduce their usage of electricity.

“Total breakdowns amount to 14,925MW while planned maintenance is 4,759MW of capacity. Should there be any further breakdowns, Eskom might be forced to implement load shedding at short notice,” Eskom said in a statement.

“While Eskom expects a number of generating units to return to service from breakdowns during the course of the next few days, we urge the public to reduce the usage and to continue using electricity sparingly to assist in avoiding load shedding.”

Eskom has not implemented load shedding since July 22.

It added that it would communicate if there were any significant changes to the power system.

