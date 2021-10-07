Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding tonight

Citizen reporter



Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday to 5am on Saturday.

This in order to replenish emergency generation reserves, said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha in a statement.

The power utility had not implemented load shedding since 22 July.

ALSO READ: Eskom confirms plans for municipalities to take over debt-ridden townships

“Emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations today. Delays in returning generating units at Tutuka, Grootvlei and Kendal have also contributed to the depletion of emergency reserves,” said Mantshantsha.



#PowerAlert

07 October 2021

17:00



Our power system is under severe pressure. Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump, and non-essential appliances. pic.twitter.com/HzXrDr8Ix3— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 7, 2021

“Total breakdowns amount to 14 982MW while planned maintenance is 5 334MW of capacity. Should the emergency generation reserves not recover sufficiently, it may be necessary to continue load shedding during the day and over the weekend.”

The power utility said it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.



“While Eskom expects a number of generating units to return to service from breakdowns during the course of the next few days, we urge the public to reduce the usage and to continue using electricity sparingly to assist in avoiding load shedding.”

