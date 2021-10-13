Load shedding set to stop but system still shaky

Citizen reporter

Eskom has confirmed that load shedding will be suspended at 5am on Thursday, but significant risks to

the system remain and load shedding could again be implemented at short notice.

“We have used the past six days of load shedding to conduct some repairs to generating units and to continue with the

maintenance programme,” said the parastatal in a statement on Wedensday.

“Even though we were able to replenish emergency generation reserves, we have had to continue relying on these to support power system over this period.”



While Eskom is currently able to suspend load shedding, there are still significant risks to some generating units, which would force Eskom to implement load shedding at short notice should the power utility lose any further generation capacity, it said.

“The teams are doing everything possible to manage the risks. While Eskom teams have returned some generation units to service since Friday, helping to reduce the pressure on the system, we have unfortunately suffered further breakdowns during the period.

“Although we have recovered some emergency generation reserve capacity to support the system, the recovery in generation capacity has not been sufficient to alleviate the system constraints.”

In addition to the Eskom planned maintenance programme, Hydro Cahora Bassa also started its planned annual maintenance outage on 09 October 2021, which resulted in a 650MW reduction in available capacity. Hydro Cahora Bassa is expected to be at full capacity by Friday morning, said Eskom.

During the night and over the next few days, some generation units will be returning to service, which will further ease the pressure on the system.

If your power is off outside of your area's loadshedding schedule, please log a call for service with Customer Services via #ChatbotAlfred on our website or via MyEskom Customer App pic.twitter.com/Bm4MyKWXAz— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 13, 2021

The power utility has called on South Africans to use electricity sparingly in order to minimise the possibility of further load shedding.

“Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of loadshedding, and thank the public for their understanding of the situation.”