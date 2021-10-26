Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from today

Citizen Reporter

Just one day after releasing its State of the System report, Eskom said it would implement Stage 2 load shedding, starting today.

Stage 2 load shedding

Tuesday to Saturday

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from today at 9am, until 5am on Saturday, due to a shortage of generation capacity.

This despite Eskom teams successfully returning a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations during the early hours of this morning.

“Further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated the capacity constraints, hampering the ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves.”

Generation units at risk of failure

Eskom said it expects to return five other units to service during the week. However, the embattled power utility warns:

“There are a number of generation units running with risk of failure that cannot be attended to at the moment due to the current capacity constraints”.

At the time of publishing, total breakdowns amount to 13,333 MW, while planned maintenance is 5,548 MW.

Previous changes to the schedule

On Monday, Eskom implemented load shedding earlier than usual: From 6pm instead of 9pm as previously communicated.

This was due to one lost at Kusile and Matimba, which resulted in 1300MW being taken off the grid.

#Stage2 #loadshedding will be implemented now at 18:00, instead of at 21:00 as previously communicated. Unit 1 of Kusile & Matimba Unit 5 tripped, taking 1300MW of the grid. Loadshedding will continue as previously communicated. An update will be issued should the need arise— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 25, 2021

Poor maintenance

Eskom’s chief operating officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer said the generation sector of the power utility remains a concern, “mainly due to its age and a legacy of poor maintenance”.

Oberholzer acknowledged the burden of load shedding and the “significant damaging effect” it has on the economy and apologised for the current state of affairs.

“We do have plans and focus areas. We deal with a situation and system that is unreliable and unpredictable, and how neglected power stations are.”

NOW READ: Load shedding here to stay: Years later, Eskom still needs ‘time and money’