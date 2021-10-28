Load Shedding

News | South Africa | Load Shedding

Cheryl Kahla
Deputy Online News Editor
1 minute read
28 Oct 2021
2:19 pm

Load shedding: Eskom shifts blame for Gauteng power cuts

Cheryl Kahla

Customers across the provinces are experiencing unplanned power cuts as a result of 'multiple network faults exacerbated by network overloading'.

Picture: iStock

Eskom on Thursday said maintenance teams were attending to the increased electricity-supply interruptions in Gauteng.

Residents are encouraged to log faults on Eskom’s self-help portals or use Alfred the chatbot.

Eskom’s customer services manager, Daphne Mokwena, wants to assure customers the outages are being prioritised and will be restored “as speedily as possible”.

Darkness in Gauteng

Unplanned power cuts

Customers across the provinces are experiencing unplanned power cuts as a result of “multiple network faults exacerbated by network overloading”.

Other reasons for the outages include “illegal connections, meter bypasses, cable theft, vandalism and unauthorised operations on the electricity infrastructure”, Eskom said.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and appeal to your patience as we work on restoring supply.”

ALSO READ: Eskom to add extra generation capacity at cost of R178 billion

No load shedding on election day

Eskom does not expect this weekend’s special voting process and voting day on Monday to be hampered by load shedding.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday said the power utility would be bringing back at least 2,000MW of electricity online by Thursday.

He said the current stage 4 system would also be downgraded to level three for the municipal elections.

“Over the weekend, load shedding will stop, which means that as South Africans go to the polls and as the counting of votes continues on Monday and over the next few days, there will be no load shedding, unless there is an unexpected event.”

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS AND VIRAL

Princess Charlene of Monaco to be reunited with her family soon
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

LOAD SHEDDING

Eskom to add extra generation capacity at cost of R178 billion
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Need an ID for elections? Home Affairs to extend operating hours
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Decuplet saga: Tembisa 10 questions finally answered
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS AND VIRAL

Princess Charlene of Monaco to be reunited with her family soon
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

LOAD SHEDDING

Eskom to add extra generation capacity at cost of R178 billion
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Need an ID for elections? Home Affairs to extend operating hours
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Decuplet saga: Tembisa 10 questions finally answered
1 day ago
1 day ago