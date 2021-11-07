Dark week ahead: Stage 2 load shedding until end of the week

Citizen Reporter

In the current times, it was probably predictable that Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be with us for the rest of the week.

Load shedding update:

Stage 2 extended

The power utility says the decision was “regrettable” due to the ongoing insufficient generation capacity and inability to replenish emergency reserves over this weekend.

“Stage 2 load shedding through next week from 5am on Monday 8 November until Saturday 13 November,” the statement read.

Eskom says despite load shedding implemented the past few days they still needed to use emergency generating reserves hampering the recovery period of the dam levels and depleting already low diesel levels.

Incident in Zamabia

Eskom says a major incident occurred in Zambia on Saturday that affected the entire Southern African Power Pool.

“During this incident, the imported power from Cahora Bassa reduced by 1 000MV while a Tutuka generator also tripped. Furthermore, a unit Tutuka power station was forced to shut down while there were further delays in returning a unit in each at Lethabo and Majuba power stations,” the statement read.

The power utility problems worsened when Medpudi and Matla power stations also tripped.

“The total breakdowns currently amount to 16 693MW while planned maintenance is 5 769MW of capacity. Eskom teams successfully returned two of the three generators at Kendal Power Station following the shut down on Friday due to coal constraints. A unit each at Lethabo and Majuba power station was returned to service from boiler tube leak repairs.”

Last week Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding on Friday and then quickly moved to Stage 4. Stage 2 continued from 5am on Saturday, until 5am on Monday.

Eskom explained the reason for Stage 4 load shedding was to prevent the use of Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) generators, in order to preserve the remaining fuel at current ailing power stations Kendal, Tutuka and Matimba.

