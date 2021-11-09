Load Shedding

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
9 Nov 2021
4:04 pm

WATCH LIVE: Eskom gives an update on its current power challenges

Citizen Reporter

André de Ruyter is updating South Africans on the latest on load shedding, after a week of erratic power-cut schedules.

Picture: Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda

Eskom has called a media briefing to update South Africans on its latest challenges, which have led to erratic power-cut schedules for the past week, and more load shedding scheduled for at least the rest of the week.

The power utility has been battling to fill its diesel tanks for their open turbine generators, which have been costing South Africans R500,000 per hour each to run.

Watch Eskom give us the latest on the system below:

ALSO READ: Eskom has guzzled up all its diesel, and now we’re in stage 4

Meanwhile, the Black Business Council (BBC) has called for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and the entire board to step down over the electricity crisis in the country.

Though the BBC was among the first to congratulate De Ruyter on his appointment in November 2019, it said it had since realised that two years later, the country had nothing to show but the highest number of power cuts in its history.

ALSO READ: Eskom gives South Africans 25 minutes to prepare for stage 4 load shedding

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

POLITICS

ANC faulting Eskom for election failure is just blaming themselves, but with extra steps
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

LOAD SHEDDING

Power cuts are a necessary evil, and sacking De Ruyter won't fix that
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

LOAD SHEDDING

Blaming Eskom staff for load shedding is unfair, says union
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

LOAD SHEDDING

Load shedding: Eskom will 'destroy economy, increase unemployment'
9 hours ago
9 hours ago


