Further loss of generation capacity will result in load shedding, warns Eskom

While no load shedding is currently being implemented, Eskom has warned that any further loss of generation capacity will result in load shedding on Tuesday.

Eskom has requested the public’s assistance in reducing the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained.

“Since the weekend, there have been numerous generating unit breakdowns at various power stations. This has required Eskom to utilise significant amounts of emergency generation reserves, which under the current constrained system, is difficult to replenish,” said the power utility in a statement on Tuesday.



While some of the units have since returned to service, four other generating units that failed are still offline, said Eskom.

A unit each at Matimba and Hendrina suffered a boiler tube leak, while a unit each at Majuba and Kendal tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha and Grootvlei have also contributed to the supply constraints.



“Total breakdowns amount to 14,134MW while planned maintenance is 5,028MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance. Should there be any further loss of generation capacity, load shedding would be required to

be implemented at short notice.



“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us avoid the implementation of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items.”

01 February 2022

17:00



Our power system is under severe pressure. Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump, and non-essential appliances. pic.twitter.com/G66GmBKIph— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 1, 2022

In a media briefing last week, senior Eskom officials emphasised the power utility will not be sacrificing maintenance under any circumstances.

Planned and unplanned outages are expected to impact generation capacity, but Eskom says maintenance has been sacrificed for too long, which has led to the power crisis.

One of the biggest offenders for Unplanned Capability Loss Factors (UCLF) is the Tutuka power station.

Eskom Group Executive Generation Philip Dukashe said the station had to be shut down in December. He said maintenance was supposed to have happened in 2014, but that never happened.

He said officials have been arrested and suspended because of this.

The other two major offenders are Kendall and Duvha stations.

