Load shedding dos and don’ts: How to make life easier during blackouts

Lethabo Malatsi

Adjusting to the new normal is difficult and to add to the stress, South Africans are now expected to contend with Eskom’s last-minute load shedding rotations and random blackouts.

With all the schedules and stages, it’s near impossible to remember what to do in order to prevent damages.

Need some help in saving your valuables? We’ve compiled this useful guide of dos and don’ts.

How to prepare for load shedding

Preparation is key

Hang the proposed load shedding times on your fridge. This way, power outages won’t take you by surprise.

Use apps to keep track of your schedule, such as:

Loadshed

Gridwatch

Loadshedder Alert

EskomSePush

Refrigerated and frozen foods

Dr Lucia Anelich, food safety expert, says refrigerated food should be safe as long as the outage is for no more than four hours and the fridge door is kept closed.

Ensure your refrigerator is running at 4°C or as close to that as possible.

Freeze items you don’t immediately need like milk, leftovers, fresh meat, poultry and fish.

Buy smaller quantities of fresh food, rather than bulk.

Consider buying long-life products, such as sterile or UHT beverages and canned goods.

Keep frozen ice packs to pack around perishable foods during load shedding.

Keep Wi-Fi running

If your home is hit by load shedding and you have a fixed-line broadband connection, you can prevent downtime with a UPS or battery backup to power your router and CPE.

Most network providers have their own power backup solutions to keep their broadband products online during load shedding.

That said, you should ensure your computer, laptop, phone or iPad is fully charged so you can browse the internet or stream your favourite shows.

No Wi-Fi, no problem

Simply stock up on candles, torches, books and board games to help yourself and those restless little ones endure the time in the dark.

It’s also a good time for storytelling by candlelight.

Avoid power surges during blackouts

Prevent your electrical appliances from getting damaged when the power comes back on by unplugging all appliances during the blackout.

It’s advisable to do this even if no load shedding is scheduled, in case Eskom implements an outage at the last second and you can’t get home in time.

Cash is king

Power outages also mean stores can’t use their card machines.

So, if you haven’t prepared snacks ahead of time and need to dash out to your nearest convenience store, it’s best to keep cash on hand.

Power blackout? Don’t get locked out

For electric gates, always carry a spare manual override key.

Follow these and other tips accessible online and it won’t feel as though you’re living in the Dark Ages when the next Eskom power outage hits.

