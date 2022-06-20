Load shedding: You’ve been warned, Eskom could cut the lights at short notice again

Faizel Patel

Don’t turn on those heating devices just yet, Eskom warned it could implement load shedding at short notice should there be a significant breakdown in generation units and generation capacity.

This comes after the dark lords of Megawatt Park and the givers and takers of lights said on Monday that the power system is severely constrained.

ALSO READ: Load shedding: This is what stage 8 would look like

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has warned the public to use electricity sparingly or else…

“Eskom cautions the public that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, the power system is very constrained for this evening and for the next few weeks. There are a number of generating units expected to return to service during the day today but the likelihood of load shedding is high and may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peaks between 17:00 and 22:00.”

Mantshantsha said the parastatal will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. We currently have 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 623MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

“Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of loadshedding over the coming weeks, Mantshantsha said.

The princes of darkness have reminded South Africans in case they forget that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the electricity grid.

Eskom last implemented load shedding last month but has been warning of a constrained grid for the past three weeks.

Many South African are hoping that with another possible cold front, Eskom will have some mercy and ensure that lights stay on.

ALSO READ: Load shedding: 101 Cold, dark winter days ahead