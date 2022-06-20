Load Shedding: Eskom to cut electricity from this afternoon until Thursday

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced load shedding stage 2 will be implemented from 5pm until 10pm daily, starting on Monday until Thursday, due to the continued shortage of generation capacity.

Megawatt Park said it will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

ALSO READ: Load shedding: You’ve been warned, Eskom could cut the lights at short notice again

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

“We currently have 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 202MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of loadshedding over the coming weeks.”

Mantshantsha said load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings.”

Eskom last implemented load shedding back in May but has been warning of a constrained grid for the past three weeks.

Many South African are hoping that with another possible cold front, Eskom will have some mercy and ensure that lights stay on.

Eskom earlier warned that the system was severely constrained.

In April, the princes of darkness said South Africa could experience more than a hundred days of load shedding this winter if Eskom is unable to keep the lights on.

Head of the Transmission Division Segomoco Scheppers said load shedding in winter will depend on whether it is able to contain the unplanned breakdowns to below 12 500MW.

“Today we are struggling to achieve the lower level of unplanned [break downs] that we desire and it progressively increases to 37 days for winter and in the extreme could be as high 101 days, but that is clearly very far in the extreme. So, we have to redouble our efforts to contain the unplanned generation losses,” Schepper said.

ALSO READ: Eskom to investigate fire at Duvha power station