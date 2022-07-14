News
Gareth Cotterell
Digital News Editor
1 minute read
14 Jul 2022
7:28 pm
Load shedding on the cards until Thursday next week – Eskom
Gareth Cotterell
Eskom released a schedule detailing what stage the power utility would be load shedding every day until Thursday next week, July 21.
Photo: iStock
