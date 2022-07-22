Hein Kaiser
22 Jul 2022
Load Shedding

City of Joburg still plans to ditch Eskom, process well underway

The city has also continued its talks with Eskom to assume full distribution rights for the whole of Johannesburg.

Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Councillor Mpho Phalatse briefs media in Johannesburg, 21 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The City of Joburg is serious about shedding Eskom and the process to procure more power from independent producers is well underway. Plans to ditch Eskom as the direct electricity supplier to some areas of Johannesburg have not been shelved, either. Neither has the prospect of more debt forgiveness for Soweto residents, who still owe the stateowned utility about R7.5 billion. Last year, Eskom added to the taxpayers’ burden when it wrote off R5.3 billion of Soweto’s original R13 billion electricity debt. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said the city had been in talks with Eskom to explore a new debt...

