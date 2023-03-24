Stephen Tau
24 Mar 2023
Load Shedding

EFF did more for load shedding reprieve than electricity minister – but not how you think

While asking why load shedding could be suspended, we must also question Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's refusal to concede corruption's role in the mess.

Eskom load shedding stage 1 suspended
Photo: iStock
The EFF can claim slightly more of the credit for the past week's slight load shedding reprieve, which saw South Africa go through most of the impromptu long weekend without having to endure any power cuts. Though one of the party's aims with their national shutdown was to "stop load shedding", this does not, however, mean they achieved their goal in miraculously getting Eskom to find a way to keep the lights on. Nor does it mean they intimidated government into suspending load shedding for the period. Malema claims some of the credit Commenting on the reprieve at a media...

