Once unthinkable: SA goes 546 days without load shedding

Financial year-to-date diesel spending stands at R1.27 billion.

South Africa has gone 546 consecutive days without load shedding, a milestone few would have thought possible at the height of the country’s power crisis.

Eskom said years of recovery efforts have transformed a fragile electricity system into one capable of supporting economic growth and industrial expansion.

Generation recovery

The power utility said its generation recovery plan has returned approximately 6 527MW of generation capacity to the grid over the past three years, helping push its year-to-date Energy Availability Factor (EAF) to 68.2% – the highest level achieved in six years.

“With a far more resilient power system in place, Eskom is moving beyond stabilisation to provide dependable electricity, creating the headroom needed to fuel industrialisation and economic recovery,” the utility said.

According to Eskom, unplanned outages have improved significantly, declining by more than 7 000MW over the past three years, while reliance on costly diesel-fired generation has fallen sharply.

Diesel

Financial year-to-date diesel spending stands at R1.27 billion, nearly 79% lower than the R6.07 billion spent during the same period last year.

The utility said it currently has about 6 933MW of generation capacity available above current demand requirements, giving South Africa additional power capacity to support new investment and energy-intensive industries.

Load reduction

Another major breakthrough has been the reduction of load reduction measures. Seven provinces are now free from load reduction, while approximately 1.6 million customers have been returned to normal electricity supply, reducing the affected footprint by 94%.

“The combination of higher generation availability, significantly lower unplanned outages, reduced diesel expenditure, and the near elimination of load reduction demonstrates the structural improvement in the power system,” Eskom said.

While challenges such as illegal electricity connections and infrastructure theft remain, Eskom says its focus has shifted from crisis management to sustaining gains and using improved electricity capacity to help drive South Africa’s economic recovery.