Ekurhuleni: These areas will be without water for 10 hours

Cheryl Kahla

The City of Ekurhuleni has warned of planned interruptions to the water supply. The city said no water tankers would be supplied.

Ekurhuleni water cuts

Ekurhuleni residents are advised to reduce their water usage leading up to the outages scheduled for 5-6 August 2021, between 9pm and 7am.

Updates will be posted on the City of Ekurhuleni’s Twitter page. Planned outages are scheduled for the following areas around Ekurhuleni:

President’s Dam

Rowhill

Payneville

Petersfield

Geduld and extensions

President’s Ranch

Strubenvale

Grootvlei Estates

Oranjehof

New Era

Springs and extensions

Springs CBD

Selection Park

Paul Krugersoord

Unplanned CoJ interruptions

On 3 August, Johannesburg Water warned of several unplanned interruptions in Randjieslaage, Chartwell, Fourways, Crown Gardens, Robertsham, Winchester Hills and Ridgeway.

As per the City of Johannesburg (CoJ), the outlet of Randjieslaagte reservoir has been isolated while repairs are done to the 450mm valves in 9th Road and 3rd Avenue in Kew.

Tanker sites include Alex High School, the creche on 6th Avenue, the ladies hostel on 4th Avenue, the Thembelihle old age home, the Itlhokomeleng old age home, BP Garage in Kew, and the Engen garage in Lyndhurst.

In Chartwell, the AC main burst and there is no estimated time of return. Technicians are, however, attending to repairs, and tankers have been placed at Watercombe street in Riverside, as well as Zandspruit Rd and Spesona Road at Tiron estate.

A burst in 15 Westway Road in Fourways is affecting Norscot and Douglasdale. An estimated time of restoration could not be confirmed at the time of publishing.

Earlier this week, businesses in Gauteng warned that water outages pose threat to operations and will in the long run affect the much-needed economic growth in the province.

Planned CoJ water cuts

Fleurhof

Residents in Fleurhof will be without water until 7pm on 3 August due to a CAPEX pipe replacement. Affected areas include:

Smelt Street

Minerva Street

Winze Street

Sinkliene Street

Tantiem Street

Kalsiet Street

Chert Street

Siderite Street

Beryl Street

Chute Street

Crown Gardens and Selby

Technicians are installing a new tower reservoir outlet pipe to the existing outlet at the reservoir in Crown Gardens. Water tankers can be found at the

Corner of Rifle Range and Woodgreen in Ridgeway

Corner of Shakespeare Avenue and Cilliers Street in Bertsham

Corner of Stefanas Street and Hendrina Street at Ridgeway Shoprite

Corner of Swartgout and Lettie Street at Ridgeway Spar

Crown Gardens Clinic

Corner of Wrexham Rad and Alwen Road in Evans Park next to McDonalds.

All streets in Selby are affected between 9am and 7pm for the installation of a 160mm uPVC pipe on Sauer Street.

