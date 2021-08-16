Local News
16 Aug 2021
At least 18 feared dead after Eastern Cape bus crash

The crash took place at Kei Cuttings on the N2 late on Monday afternoon.

The crash took place at Kei Cuttings late on Monday afternoon. 24 passengers are feared dead. Photo: Twitter/@TrafficRTMC

A fatal bus crash along the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of at least 18 people.

The crash took place at Kei Cuttings late on Monday afternoon.

The death toll could be as high as 24, with the Eastern Cape transport department saying eight people are still trapped underneath the wreckage. 

At least five people are also injured, according to Arrive Alive.

Emergency services are at the scene to recover those trapped under the bus.

It is not yet known what caused the luxury coach to overturn, or how many passengers were onboard the bus when it crashed. 

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

