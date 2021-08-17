Satanists offer R10k reward to find Cape Town cat killers

Citizen reporter

The South African Satanic Church (SASC) has distanced itself from cat killings in Manenberg in the Western Cape.

This after at least 37 cats were slaughtered in the area – a “shocking” and “appalling” incident, according to the church, clarifying that it had nothing to do with the killings.

“We as the South African Satanic Church are shocked and appalled by the events that has transpired in Manenberg where 37+ cats have been slaughtered,” said the church in a statement.

“The general public still associate rituals involving animals with Satanism. This is mainly due to misconceptions spread through the Satanic Panic. We as the South African Satanic Church do not condone any abuse or slaughter of animals. This goes against Satanism, as well as Satanic philosophy.”

The church further clarified that none of its rituals required slaughtering any living being, be it a human being or animal.

The Satanic church believes “man is just another animal”.

“Satanists see man as just another animal – sometimes better but more often worse than those that walk on all fours. He is an animal who, because of his ‘divine spiritual and intellectual development’, has become the most vicious animal of all. Elevating the human species to a position somehow innately superior to other animals is blatant self-deceit,” reads one of the statements.

“Humanity is driven by the same natural urges that other animals experience. While our intellect has allowed us to accomplish truly great things (which should be appreciated), it can also be credited with incredible and wanton acts of cruelty throughout history.”

Following a meeting, the church has offered a R10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the cat serial killer.

“The safety and protection of animals are of utmost importance to us especially as the Satanic philosophy calls for all animals to be held in the highest regard.”



Anyone with information can contact the church’s office on 082-844-6588 or info@satanicsa.org.