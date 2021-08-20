WATCH: Wildfire tears through Waterberg district in Modimolle

Citizen Reporter

Working on Fire, in partnership with Modimolle Fire Prevention Association (FPA), has dispatched firefighters to assist with the suppression of a wildfire at Fritz.

In unrelated incidents, firefighters were also dispatched to the Mogalakwena base to battle a blaze at La Pumba in Mokopane. Firefighters were also sent from the Mookgophong base to Leeukuil to tackle another wildfire.

WATCH: Modimolle wildfire

????Fire Alert????



Fire 3:#WOF_LIM in partnership with Modimolle FPA (Fire Prevention Association) have dispatched Firefighters from Modimolle Base for the suppression of a wildfire at Fritz #SavingLives#ProtectingTheEnvironment#LIMFires@environmentza@CapricornFM pic.twitter.com/FkaR3V6aj7 — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) August 20, 2021

