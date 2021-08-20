WATCH: Wildfire tears through Waterberg district in Modimolle

Working on Fire, in partnership with Modimolle Fire Prevention Association (FPA), has dispatched firefighters to assist with the suppression of a wildfire at Fritz.
In unrelated incidents, firefighters were also dispatched to the Mogalakwena base to battle a blaze at La Pumba in Mokopane. Firefighters were also sent from the Mookgophong base to Leeukuil to tackle another wildfire.
