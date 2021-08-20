Local News
Citizen Reporter
20 Aug 2021
2:56 pm

WATCH: Wildfire tears through Waterberg district in Modimolle

Citizen Reporter

Emergency personnel have been dispatched, more updates to follow.

Picture: Twitter/WoF

Working on Fire, in partnership with Modimolle Fire Prevention Association (FPA), has dispatched firefighters to assist with the suppression of a wildfire at Fritz.

In unrelated incidents, firefighters were also dispatched to the Mogalakwena base to battle a blaze at La Pumba in Mokopane. Firefighters were also sent from the Mookgophong base to Leeukuil to tackle another wildfire.

ALSO WATCH: SA firefighters arrive in Canada to help battle wildfires

WATCH: Modimolle wildfire

We will update this article once more information comes to light.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

